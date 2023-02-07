Rahul Gandhi Insults Yogi Adityanath, Calls Uttar Pradesh CM A 'thug'

Rahul Gandhi stoked yet another controversy by calling Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister a 'thug' on Monday and accusing the BJP of indulging in 'adharam' in Uttar Pradesh. His remarks came during an interaction coordinated by Swaraj India leader Yogendra Yadav. There, he also claimed that no religion talked about spreading hate and that Yogi Adityanath can't be a religious leader because of the language that he uses.

Rahul Gandhi said, "I am sorry, he (Adityanath) is not a religious leader, he is a common thug."

He also alleged that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister insulted the history of the Gorakhnath Math by the kind of language that he was using. Gandhi made these statements during an interaction with civil society members on the recently-concluded Bharat Jodo Yatra at the Constitution Club.

BJP indulging in 'adharam', says Rahul Gandhi

After being asked how the Congress would tackle the 'storm of religion' in Uttar Pradesh, Rahul Gandhi said that this was not about religion as he understands his religion, Hinduism, and has also studied other faiths such as Islam, Christianity, Judaism, and Buddhism. "This is not dharam but adharam," Gandhi said while criticising the BJP.

Rahul Gandhi also attacked the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister remarking that he does not understand Hinduism "because if he did, he would not be doing what he is doing."

Rahul Gandhi speaks about Bharat Jodo Yatra

Speaking about the Bharat Jodo Yatra, he said that the pan-India rally was his first step and that he had two-three ideas more that he would reveal soon. Lauding the yatra, he said that everyone enthusiastically took part in it, be it people or animals.

Rahul Gandhi said, "Congress also emerged from the civil society and it will continue to work with it in the future."

(With inputs from PTI)