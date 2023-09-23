Rahul Gandhi Interacts With Students Of Jaipur's Maharani College

Quick links:
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi rode pillion on a two-wheeler driven by a girl student amid security on the road outside the college. (Image: X/@RahulGandhi)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi interacted with the students of Maharani College during his one-day visit to the city on Saturday.
Gandhi was received by the college principal. After his interaction with the students, the party leader rode pillion on a two-wheeler driven by a girl student amid security on the road outside the college.
Meanwhile, party president Mallikarjun Kharge reached Jaipur and was received by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and other leaders.
Kharge and Gandhi laid the foundation stone of the new building of Pradesh Congress Committee in Mansarover area and unveiled a plaque, party leader said.
After the ceremony, the leaders addressed the party workers from across rank and file.
