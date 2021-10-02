Rahul Gandhi Invokes Farmers On Gandhi Jayanti, Says 'one Satyagrahi Enough For Victory'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 153rd birth anniversary on Saturday, invoking the ongoing farmers' agitation across the country. Comparing the farmers' protest to a 'satyagraha' on Gandhi Jayanti, Rahul Gandhi stated that even one Satyagrahi was enough for a victory.

Taking to Twitter, the Wayanad MP shared a montage of Mahatma Gandhi's struggle for the freedom movement along with the ongoing farmers' protest. The video included clashes between the farmers and the police over the last few months, alongside iconic images of India's freedom struggle. In the caption, Rahul Gandhi wrote, "Only one Satyagrahi is enough for victory." A humble tribute to Mahatma Gandhi."

"Bapu fought against injustice, and today, farmers are agitating. Bapu resides in every heart, how many Godse can you bring? We are not scared of your torture, we will not bow down in front of injustice. We are the citizens of India and we will not stop in our path for truth," read the captions in the video.

PM Modi slams Oppn's 'intellectual dishonesty'

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has hit out at the Opposition's criticism over the Farm Laws, slamming them for opposing the same reforms that they had once grandiosely promised. In an interview with Open Magazine, PM Modi called out the 'intellectual dishonesty' of political parties, talking about how they were maliciously spreading misinformation over the pro-farmer reforms which they had promised in their election manifestos.

PM Modi said, "There are political parties which will grandiosely make promises before elections, even put them in their manifestos. Yet, when the time comes to deliver on the same promises, these same parties and people do a complete U-turn and worse, spread the most malicious kind of misinformation on the promises they themselves had made. If you look at those who are opposing the pro-farmer reforms today, you will see the real meaning of intellectual dishonesty and rajneetik dhokhadhadi."

Farmers across Punjab, Haryana and few other states are protesting against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 since November 2020.