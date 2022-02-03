Rahul Gandhi Involved In 'conspiracy To Break India': BJP MP Slams Cong Over Parl Speech

Amid a heated face-off between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress over Rahul Gandhi's controversial statements in the Parliament, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey accused Rahul Gandhi of being involved in a 'conspiracy to break India' which he said is evident in how he was seen praising China and undermining India's federal structure.

Speaking to Republic on the same, he claimed that Rahul Gandhi's remarks hint towards a big controversy and he is making hollow statements as he has no idea about any history, geography, or about his own family.

Further referring to an agreement signed by the Congress with China's Communist Party he asked the central government to monitor the activities of Rahul Gandhi on where he goes and whom he meets. The BJP MP also said that he has moved the privilege notice against Rahul Gandhi and said that he needs to keep a tutor or a good teacher for knowing all the facts properly.

Also slamming Rahul Gandhi over his allegation that India has contributed towards bringing China and Pakistan closer, MP Nishikant Dubey reiterated his stand and said that the Congress leader is unaware of Indian history. "When China attacked India because of a blunder, a huge area of land was taken over by the country which has still not been returned to us and again Pakistan occupied Kashmir is now a part of Pakistan due to the mistake of Nehru Ji. Developmental works are still underway over years and the situation is deteriorating in those places", he said.

Notably, Dubey on Thursday submitted a privilege notice to the Lok Sabha secretariat against Gandhi for making an attempt to "provoke" MPs and the people of the country through his remarks during the debate in the House. Noting that while every MP has a constitutional right to speak in Parliament and express their views on various topics, he said it is also one of the foremost duties of every member to maintain decency and should not speak anything that would lower the dignity of Parliament and categorised as 'Contempt of the House'.

Centre has aided in bringing China-Pakistan closer: Rahul Gandhi

In a controversial argument placed in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, Rahul Gandhi referred to the China-Pakistan alliance and alleged that the government has failed in stopping their closeness. He also accused the RSS and BJP of playing with the foundation of the country and weakening the links within the country. "India has completely isolated and is surrounded by Nepal, Afghanistan, and China", he added.

The Congress leader also claimed that China has a clear vision and has put its foundation in Doklam which is a serious threat to the nation.

Image: PTI