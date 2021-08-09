Rahul Gandhi Irate At PM Modi Dialling Tokyo Olympics Heroes; Digs Deep For Old Grouses

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday dug up old tweets of gold-medalist Neeraj Chopra and bronze-medalist Bajrang Punia and shared screenshots of media reports claiming that Olympians in the past had not been paid the rewards announced by the Haryana Government. Rahul Gandhi also took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi who had supported the Indian athletes and made phone calls whether they win or lose.

Taking a jibe at PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi wrote, "Players should get their dues along with congratulations, not cuts in the sports budget. Enough of video of phone calls, now hand out the amount of rewards," the former Congress chief said in an apparent swipe at the Prime Minister who spoke with several medal winners and videos of which were widely shared on social media.

In the tweets shared by Rahul Gandhi, Neeraj Chopra, and Bajrang Punia are urging the Haryana government and authorities to fulfill the promise of rewards for athletes after winning medals. The rewards were announced in the midst of the country recording its best ever outing in the summer Olympics, winning 7 medals as against the previous best of 6 medals in the London 2012 games. Furthermore, Neeraj Chopra's Gold Medal in the Men's Javelin throw is an unprecedented feat in athletics events for India. It is also worth pointing out that a number of athletes and administrators have highlighted the increased budget for sports by the government, whereas the single biggest highlight of the Congress' two terms as part of the UPA was the atrocious CWG scam.

On June 26, 2019, Bajrang Punia had tweeted tagging Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and state Home Minister Anil Vij. Punia had written, "When you promise rewards to the players, then you promise to support the players, not the greed of money, but the players. If you can't fulfill your promise then what should any player expect from you in future!"

जब खिलाड़ीयो को आप पुरस्कार का वायदे करते है तब ऊन खिलाड़ीयो को आप ने पैसे का लालच नहीं बल्कि खिलाड़ियों का साथ देने का वायदा करते हैं । अगर आप अपने किये वायदे को पूरा नहीं कर सकते तो फिर भविष्य मे कोई भी खिलाड़ी आप से किस बात की उम्मीद रखें!@anilvijminister @mlkhattar pic.twitter.com/CxX7JK9Ez1 — Bajrang Punia 🇮🇳 (@BajrangPunia) June 26, 2019

Soon, Neeraj Chopra had retweeted the Punia's appeal and wrote, "Sir, when we come after winning medals, the whole country is happy... and you proudly say we are from Haryana. The sportspersons of Haryana have left their mark in the world of sports... Let this persevere."

"And please fulfill what you promised (to give prize money to the player) so we can divert our attention from these things and focus our full attention on the upcoming Olympic Games and can illuminate the name of our country and state."

@mlkhattar @anilvijminister सर जब हम मेडल जीत कर आते है तो पूरा देश ख़ुश होता है ओर आप भी गर्व से कहते है की हमारे हरियाणा के खिलाड़ी है।हरियाणा के खिलाड़ियों ने खेल जगत में अपनी अलग से छाप छोड़ी है दूसरे राज्य भी हरियाणा की मिसाल देते है कृपा करके इस मिसाल को क़ायम रहने दीजिए। https://t.co/OPlyyGZ19I — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) June 26, 2019

ओर आपने जो खिलाड़ियों को इनाम राशि देने का वादा किया था कृपया उसे पूरा करे ताकि हम इन चीज़ों से ध्यान हटा के अपना पूरा focus आने वाले Olympic खेलो पर लगा सके ओर अपने देश व राज्य का नाम रोशन कर सके 🙏 — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) June 26, 2019

Haryana CM To Award Neeraj Chopra Rs. 6 Crore and Rs 2.5 crore to Bajrang Punia

After Neeraj Chopra won gold at the Tokyo Olympics in Javelin Throw, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar announced that the state government will award Neeraj with Rs. 6 crores for winning the medal in the men's javelin throw.

The Haryana CM said, "As per our policy, we will reward Neeraj Chopra with Rs. 6 crores. We will also give a Class 1 job to Neeraj at an athletics facility in Panchkula by making him the head."

For wrestler Bajrang Punia, the Haryana Government has announced a Rs 2.5 crore cash reward and government job.

(Image Credits: AP/PTI/@BajrangPunia/Twitter)