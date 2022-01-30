Rahul Gandhi Is Delusional, Invoking Godse To Attack Hindus & Garner Muslim Votes: BJP

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday came down heavily on Rahul Gandhi for raking up the Hindutva vs Hindu debate on Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary and accused the Congress leader of attempting to appease the Muslim vote bank by invoking Nathuram Godse.

Remembering the Father of the Nation on his 74th death anniversary, Rahul Gandhi tweeted, "A Hindutvawadi shot Gandhiji. All Hindutvavadis feel that Gandhiji is no more. Whereas Bapu is still alive in truth!"

Narked by Rahul Gandhi's Hindutva twist, BJP MP Rakesh Sinha said the Congress leader had insulted Mahatma Gandhi, who was 'the biggest Hindutvavadi' himself.

"Rahul Gandhi is insulting both Mahatma Gandhi and Hindutva. Bapu was the biggest Hindutvavadi. He stood against the conversion of Hindus and even criticized his son when he was converted to Islam. Will Rahul Gandhi stand for a law against conversion? I think there is no similarity between the Gandhis and Mahatma," he told Republic.

Sinha further compared Gandhi's principles to that of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) saying, "The RSS has been following Gandhi's idealism and there is a lot more common in their ideologies. Near the end of his life, Mahatma Gandhi attended the RSS camp in 1944 and spoke to RSS workers. He never spoke against the RSS."

"Rahul Gandhi is in a delusion that the Indian Constitution is secular because of them. The Indian Constitution is secular because Hindus are in majority, who believe in secularism and democracy. Moreover, this (Nehru-Gandhi) family has done a lot more harm to the image of India. They are western-centric people and Rahul Gandhi has no idea of what India means. India and Hindutva both are synonymous," said Sinha.

'Conspiracy to target Hindutva for votes': Sinha

The BJP leader further claimed that Rahul Gandhi was using Godse to 'survive' in Indian politics by appeasing the Muslim vote bank.

"(Former Vice President) Hamid Ansari and Rahul Gandhi are trying to peruse the Muslim vote bank. Their target is to consolidate the Muslim vote bank (in Uttar Pradesh). There is a competition between (Samajwadi Party President) Akhilesh Yadav and Rahul Gandhi as to who will get the maximum Muslim votes, because of which they are making statements that are detrimental to India's democracy and Gandhi's idealism," said Sinha.

Earlier this week, Hamid Ansari sparked a row by accusing the Centre of perpetuating 'intolerance'. He alleged that the BJP government was seeking to discriminate between citizens on the basis of religion.