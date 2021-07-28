Rahul Gandhi Is Narendra Modi's Biggest Asset; Time Is Up For Congress: AAP

At a time when the bridging of gaps and coming together of parties to challenge the Bharatiya Janata Party is in full swing, there already seems to be some division among the Opposition. Loud and clear, the Aam Aadmi Party which is being seen as an integral part of the yet-to-be-formed alliance, asserted that the Congress party should vacate its position as the bagpiper of the Opposition in national politics.

Rahul Gandhi is PM Modi's biggest asset, says AAP's Raghav Chadha

Speaking to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on The Debate, AAP MLA & spokesperson Raghav Chadha called Congress leader Rahul Gandhi 'Prime Minister Narendra Modi's biggest asset'. Explaining his statement, the young leader who is chief of the Delhi Jal Board said, "It is much easier for PM Modi to defeat Rahul Gandhi than it is to defeat Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi or Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal." He then went on to explain what he referred to as 'PM Modi's strategy', and stated, "You prop up a weak contender, project him as your challenger and then defeat him." He underlined that this is how national politics has been working all these years.

"You need a robust organization and a more credible face to challenge Prime Minister Modi," he added, underlining that the Congress party has become an old party and their 'time is up'. He further said that he is hoping for a new organization and new leaders to come up and challenge the BJP.

#KhelaPolitics | The Chief Ministers of West Bengal and Delhi are very close...: @raghav_chadha, National Spokesperson & MLA, @AamAadmiParty, reveals what happened in the Mamata Banerjee-Arvind Kejriwal meeting today, on The Debate with Arnab https://t.co/rGQJsiKgt2 pic.twitter.com/bQcJcqTiLR — Republic (@republic) July 28, 2021

Mamata Banerjee meets Opposition leaders

There has been a buzz over the formation of the third front for a while now, with leaders of the Opposition parties meeting every now and then. Last month, a Rashtra Manch meeting was held at NCP leader Sharad Pawar's residence that saw in attendance a large group of anti-Modi politicians. After the meeting, the leaders said that the meeting was not for the formation of a 'third front', but for an 'alternative vision'.

A month thereafter, Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee has come to the national capital for a five-day visit, once again given a boost to the buzz of the formation of the third front. On the third day of her visit, the West Bengal Chief Minister, who has been on a high horse after her victory against the BJP in the recently conducted polls, met Congress supremo Sonia Gandhi and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal. Strangely, while she has been accepting that the formation of a third front is on the cards, she has been mum on the topic of leadership of the said front. Dodging the question before her meeting with the opposition leaders, Mamata Banerjee said," I am not a political astrologer, depends on the situation. I have no problem if someone else leads."