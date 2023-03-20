Rahul Gandhi Is PM Modi's Biggest TRP: Mamata Stings Congress

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress Supremo Mamata Banerjee taking a dig at the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi called the Wayanad MP “TRP of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

“Otherwise, has anyone ever seen that someone said something abroad and there is a lot of ruckus here over that? We want Parliament to remain open and talks should be held on the Adani issue and LIC issue. But why are talks not happening on the Adani issue? Why are talks not happening on LIC? Why is there no discussion about the price of gas? Amidst all this, the Uniform Civil Code copy has been introduced. We do not accept the Uniform Civil Code and we will not allow it to be implemented,” said Mamata Banerjee in the internal meeting of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) held on March 19.

“The Congress leader was an asset of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP),” added Banerjee amid the remark impasse in Parliament caused by a controversial statement by Rahul Gandhi on a recent trip to the UK.

Akhilesh Yadav backs TMC in Congress-less opposition alliance

The dig from Mamata Banerjee alias 'Didi' comes amid reports that Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav called on the West Bengal CM on Friday, March 17 and discussed the opposition alliance against the saffron party. He reportedly backed the TMC in the Congress-less opposition alliance.

TMC also indicated possible talks with other regional players ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha election and said that the Congress is not the "big boss" of the opposition.

Unholy nexus of Congress-CPI(M)-BJP at play in the state

“Referring to Sagardighi by-poll results where the Congress had snatched the seat from the TMC, Banerjee said an "unholy nexus of Congress-CPI(M)-BJP" is at play in the state,” said MC Murshidabad district chairman and MP Abu Taher while speaking to PTI.

"Mamata didi said we have to defeat this nexus in the next Panchayat and Lok Sabha polls. She had asked us to put up a united fight in the days to come," he said.

Taher claimed that Banerjee without naming accused the Congress state president Adhir Chowdhury of having a "tacit arrangement with the BJP"

In response to Banerjee's statement at the party meeting, Chowdhury asserted that the TMC is the party that wishes to support the BJP.