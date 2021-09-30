'Rahul Gandhi Is Sinking Congress': MP CM Takes Jibe At Amarinder-Sidhu Feud In Punjab

Weighing in on the political crisis in Punjab, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan took a swipe at former Congress president Rahul Gandhi. Addressing a rally in Prithvipur on Wednesday, Chouhan mocked Gandhi for "sinking" Congress by destabilising its strong government in Punjab. Speculation has been rife that the Wayanad MP encouraged Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu's public criticism of ex-CM Amarinder Singh ultimately leading to his resignation.

"Amarinder was removed because of Sidhu, now Sidhu has run away as well. We don't have to do anything as long as Rahul Gandhi is there," Chouhan said. A day earlier, sources revealed that Congress is mulling appointing either Kuljeet Singh Nagra or Ravneet Singh Bittu as the party's next Punjab president after being fed up with Sidhu's attitude. While Kuljeet Singh Nagra is an MLA from Fatehgarh Sahib, Ravneet Singh Bittu represents the Ludhiana Lok Sabha constituency.

Infighting in Punjab Congress

Amid the infighting between Amarinder Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu, the situation escalated after Congress summoned a Legislative Party meeting at 5 pm on September 18 without keeping the Punjab CM in the loop. Amid growing speculation that Singh will be ousted, the latter tendered his resignation to Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit at about 4.30 pm on the same day owing to "humiliation". Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Singh asserted that he would remain active in politics and did not rule out joining BJP.

Meanwhile, Charanjit Singh Channi was sworn in as the CM along with his two deputies- Sukhjinder Randhawa and OP Soni. The woes for Congress continued with Navjot Sidhu's shock resignation as the Punjab Congress president on September 28. Observing that "the collapse of a man's character stems from the compromise corner", the former swashbuckling batsman affirmed that he can never compromise on Punjab's future and the agenda for the welfare of the state. Sources revealed that Sidhu was unhappy not only for being ignored for the CM's post but also for not having a say in appointments.

In a video message released on Wednesday, he alleged that those who gave a clean chit to the Badals are being given positions. This was seen as an indirect reference to the appointment of Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota and Amar Preet Singh Deol as the DGP and Advocate General respectively. Pertinently, Deol had appeared for former Deputy General of Police Sumedh Singh Saini and other accused in the sacrilege cases in the Punjab and Haryana High Court.