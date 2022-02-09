'Rahul Gandhi Is Speaking Like CCP Mouthpiece': BJP Takes Umbrage At Attack On Jaishankar

After Rahul Gandhi questioned the competence of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya hit back at the ex-Congress president. Maintaining that Gandhi's knowledge about foreign policy was limited to his vacations abroad, Surya argued that the former had no right to lecture India on this subject. Escalating the attack on Congress while speaking to the media, the BJP Yuva Morcha chief alleged that the Wayanad MP was speaking akin to the mouthpiece of the Communist Party of China.

Tejasvi Surya remarked, "It's incredible that Rahul Gandhi who has not done a single day's honest job in his entire life is lecturing the honourable External Affairs Minister of India who is arguably one of the finest diplomats the country has produced. He is lecturing him on how to do his job and questioning his competence. Rahul Gandhi's knowledge of foreign policy extends to only his foreign vacations.

He added, "Most of which are kept under the wraps for reasons best known to the Gandhi family. Beyond these foreign vacations, Rahul Gandhi has no authority and knowledge to lecture Indians or the Indian government on how to conduct its foreign policy. Of late, Rahul Gandhi seems to be speaking like the mouthpiece of the Communist Party of China."

Rahul Gandhi's knowledge of foreign policy extends only to his foreign vacations. He comes to Parliament when not on foreign vacations;has no authority to lecture the Centre of its foreign policies. He's acting as a mouthpiece of the Communist Party of China: BJP MP Tejasvi Surya pic.twitter.com/si42Yfz0Fi — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2022

Rahul Gandhi sparks row

In his reply to the Motion of Thanks on the President's address in Lok Sabha on February 2, Rahul Gandhi launched a no-holds-barred attack on BJP over issues such as federalism, unemployment and national security. Towards the end of his speech, the former Congress president claimed that India has been diplomatically isolated even by her neighbours. Moreover, he attributed the China-Pakistan nexus to the "strategic mistakes" of the Centre in foreign policy.

Reiterating his contention during a media interaction on Tuesday, Gandhi lamented that the PM had not responded to his concerns. Moreover, he questioned the credibility of Jaishankar who had listed specific instances of China-Pakistan collusion in the last few decades. This comes even as the EAM had a distinguished career in the Indian Foreign Service and served as India's Ambassador to China during the tenure of the UPA government from 2009 to 2013.