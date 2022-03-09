Rahul Gandhi Issues A Letter Of Support To Sanjay Raut Amid ED Probe: 'Congress With You'

As BJP and Maha Vikas Aghadi trade allegations, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Wednesday, shared a letter from Rahul Gandhi pledging Congress' support to Raut amid the ED cases against him and his family. In the letter dated 15 February, Gandhi condemns the multiple Central agencies for 'harassing and intimidating' Raut and his associates. Raut has accused the Centre of attempting to topple the MVA govt by threatening MPs & MLAs with CBI, ED, NCB etc.

Rahul Gandhi writes to Raut: 'Condemn ED raids on you'

Thank you @RahulGandhi ji !

In our endeavour to Protect Democratic Values & Freedom, We will have to fight together.

It's not just unfortunate but also dangerous that the Central agencies are behaving like slaves of one Party.

But I'm sure, this too shall pass !! pic.twitter.com/FacxAwoZXV — Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) March 9, 2022

The three allies - Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress have alleged that BJP was using central agencies against Maharashtra's ruling coalition in a bid to 'pressurize them to bow down'. In addition, Raut claimed that the central agencies are also hounding his and NCP chief Sharad Pawar's family members. Moreover, Sanjay Raut claimed that the Thackeray family is falsely being accused of building 19 bungalows in Alibaug.

Recently, IT raids were conducted on the premises of BMC Standing Committee chairperson Yashwant Jadhav in connection to alleged tax evasion. IT dept have also conducted Sena has alleged that the raids were done keeping the upcoming municipal polls in mind. This year, Sena, Congress and NCP are planning to jointly fight the BMC polls, while BJP has asserted that it will fight solo.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik remains in jail after ED arrested him in connection to an alleged land deal with aides of gangster Dawood Ibrahim. All three allies have protested this arrest with CM Uddhav Thackeray refusing to accept Malik's resignation. BJP has accused the MVA govt of siding with 'D-gang' after Thackeray's refusal.

Moreover, on Tuesday, ex-CM Devendra Fadnavis alleged that the Special Public Prosecutor of Maharastra was conspiring to trap opposition leaders including him, Girish Mahajan, Mungantiwar among others in MCOCA cases. Speaking in the Maharashtra Assembly, Fadnavis claimed submitted a pen drive with 125 hours of recordings of the Special prosecutor supporting his allegations. While the prosecutor has denied the charges, BJP has demanded a CBI probe into it.

BJP-Sena fallout

Prior to the 2019 Maharashtra state polls, Shiv Sena had reiterated that it will accept only the 50:50 formula, while BJP denied ever having agreed to such a formula. It allegedly offered 13 cabinet portfolios to Sena while keeping 26 for its ministers. Apart from Sena's portfolio demand, the party had demanded a sharing of 2.5 years in the CM post too; this too was refused by Devendra Fadnavis, stating, 'The next govt will be formed under a BJP CM.' With no respite to the deadlock, Sena allied with NCP-Congress to form the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance - ushering Uddhav Thackeray's maiden CM term on November 28, 2019.