Rahul Gandhi Joins Farmers In Sonipat, Drives Tractor And Plants Paddy

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi, who was en route from Delhi to Shimla, made an unexpected stop in Sonipat while travelling to Shimla for a political event. He met farmers of Madina village working in the fields and asked about their daily routine. He even drove a tractor and participated in planting paddy.

A few minutes after Rahul stopped, some more people from Madina came to meet him. Congress MLA Induraj Narwal from Baroda and MLA Jagbir Singh Malik from Gohana also reached Madina upon hearing about his visit.

Haryana | On his way from Delhi to Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi reached Sonipat earlier this morning, where he met farmers at various villages of Baroda. He joined them in the sowing process, as they worked at the fields in Baroda and Madina. pic.twitter.com/IO3byBuN0y — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2023

Rahul Gandhi changes itinerary, meets farmers

After reaching Kundli Border, he altered his itinerary and headed towards Sonipat. Following the highway, he took the Kurad Road, which led to the bypass and eventually reached the village of Madina in Baroda. He arrived there at around 7 o'clock on Saturday morning.

During his journey, he inspected several fields along the way. In Madina, he learned about paddy plantation and personally joined the labourers in planting the crop.