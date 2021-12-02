Rahul Gandhi Joins Opposition Leaders' Protest Against Suspension Of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday joined the Opposition leaders' protest against the suspension of 12 members of Rajya Sabha. Expressing solidarity with the demonstrators, the Congress MP sat on a protest in front of Mahatma Gandhi’s statue on Parliament premises, where the leaders were seen holding placards reading 'Save Democracy' and raising slogans against the suspension of lawmakers. The Opposition had begun the protest here on Wednesday in support of the 12 MPs, who were suspended from the Rajya Sabha for the rest of the winter session.

On Tuesday, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, read a submission requesting the Chairman of the house to revoke the suspension placed on the 12 opposition MPs for the entire winter session. However, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu rejected the request. Reiterating that the MPs have not 'expressed remorse' for 'misbehaviour' on August 11, the last day of the previous Parliament session, Naidu said, "Suspended MPs have not expressed remorse. I am not considering the appeal of Leader of Opposition (Congress' Mallikarjun Kharge). Suspension will not be revoked."

Following this, the Opposition MPs staged a walkout and organised a protest at the Gandhi statue in Parliament. Opposition MPs including Sanjay Singh, PC Chidambaram, Anand Sharma, Mallikarjun Kharge raised slogans against the Centre.

#WATCH | Congress MP Rahul Gandhi joins the Opposition leaders' protest against the suspension of 12 Opposition members of Rajya Sabha, in Delhi pic.twitter.com/w7Y1gSLTym — ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2021

12 Opposition MPs suspended

On Monday, the Rajya Sabha suspended 12 members on the grounds of indiscipline, referring to the ruckus that had been caused during the Monsoon Session of the Parliament. The suspension notice stated, "The MPs have lowered the dignity of the House by unprecedented acts of misconduct through their violent behaviour and 'intentional attacks' on security personnel on the last day of the monsoon session on August 11". The suspension was carried via voice vote.

The 12 MPs - CPM's Elamaram Kareem, Congress' Phulo Devi Netam, Chhaya Verma, Ripun Bora, Rajamani Patel, Syed Nasir Hussain, Akhilesh Prasad Singh, CPI's Binoy Viswam, TMC's Dola Sen & Shanta Chhetri, Shiv Sena's Priyanka Chaturvedi & Anil Desai were suspended on Monday for the ruckus they did in the previous session. While the government hinted that there may be a revocation of their suspension provided they tender an apology, the Opposition refused to apologise. They also issued a statement calling the move 'unwarranted' and 'undemocratic'. The Lok Sabha also faced protest from the opposition over the issue.

Ruckus during Monsoon Session

Earlier on August 11, during the last day of the Monsoon Session, a massive ruckus occurred in Rajya Sabha with Opposition parties accusing marshals of manhandling women parliamentarians in the Upper House. The MPs climbed on the officials' tables, waved black cloths and threw files at the Chair in protest. Objecting to the presence of security personnel during the passage of the General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Amendment Bill, 2021, the opposition staged a walkout.

