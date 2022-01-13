Rahul Gandhi Jumps Into Wordle Trend To Troll Modi Government; First Guess Is 'JUMLA'

Though the bugle for election has been sounded in the five states, with the ban on rallies and roadshows, the parties are finding it hard to campaign. Congress, just like any other party, is trying its best to make use of social media to push its own objectives and downplay that of the others. As part of it, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi jumped into the 'Wordle' trend on Thursday.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Gandhi shared a snip of Wordle, with the tag 'Guess who'. On the board lay words like- Jumla, Taxes, Humdo (purportedly hinting at Ambani-Adani), Jhola (bag), Snoop, and Photo. The wordplay, as pointed by many, was a veiled dig at the BJP-led central government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Widely popular, 'Wordle' is an online game. As part of the game, one puzzle is released every day, just one, free for anyone who wants to play. After the player is done, they have the option to share their results – either in a message to a friend or more widely on social media. It’s a green, grey, yellow mosaic showing how many tries it took you to get to the answer.

Italy return Rahul Gandhi holds marathon meetings

Rahul Gandhi who returned from Italy on January 9 met senior party leaders on Monday to discuss the upcoming Elections in Goa, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Punjab. Sources informed that, after flying back to Delhi, the Gandhi scion convened a meeting with party leader KC Venugopal and P Chidambaram on Monday evening.

In Uttar Pradesh, Congress on Thursday released the party's first list of 125 candidates for the UP elections which features 50 women. Addressing a virtual press conference, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra contended that these candidates would help usher in a new style of politics in the country. In the state, the party is facing strong competition from BJP, SP and BSP.

The party in Goa is facing a mass exodus at the hands of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) with many veteran leaders like Sushmita Dev, Abhijit Mukherjee, Kirti Azad, Ashok Tanwar and former Goa CM Luizinho Faleiro jumping ships.

The party in Punjab, as is known, is going through a rough patch after the exit of Captain Amarinder Singh, who has established a party of his own called Punjab Lok Congress. Also, with infighting in Congress still persisting, and no CM face chosen yet, parties like AAP, and BJP are going to benefit.

In Manipur and Uttarakhand, they are eyeing to defeat the incumbent BJP governments and make a comeback. \

The Election Commission of India on Saturday announced the dates for Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab and Manipur. While Uttarakhand, Punjab and Goa will have a single-phase poll, Uttar Pradesh and Manipur Assembly elections shall be conducted in seven and two phases respectively. The counting of votes for all the polls will take place on March 10, 2022.