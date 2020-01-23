Rahul Gandhi-Kejriwal 'twin Brothers', Creating Ruckus Before Republic Day: BJP

Slamming the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government on thursday, BJP's national spokesperson, Sambit Patra has claimed that Shaheen Bagh protest has been staged by Kejriwal and former Congress president Rahul Gandhi to create ruckus ahead of Republic Day. Addressing a press briefing, he called Rahul Gandhi and Kejriwal as "twin brothers" and said that they want to disrupt the procedures of the Police ahead of 2020 Republic Day.

He said: "They are twin brothers. They are Rahul Gandhi and Kejriwal. They are brothers who parted during Kumbh Ka Mela. Now they are trying to spread ruckus during Republic Day. You tell me what will Police do, will they focus on security, will they prevent untoward incident planned by terrorists or will they focus on vacating Shaheen Bagh."

In a huge impact days after Republic TV stung ex-JNU student and Shaheen Bagh Coordination Committee chief, Sharjeel Imam, BJP has raised it and slammed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Addressing a news briefing, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra on Thursday said that Kejriwal is doing politics of "convenience." He questioned Kejriwal for speaking in favour of the protest in Shaheen Bagh but uttering nothing for people facing inconvenience due to the protest.

Raising the Republic Exclusive sting exposing the reality behind the "organic" protest of Shaheen Bagh, Patra said: "Media's sting operation on Shaheen Bagh shows how 500 Rs are being paid to people for raising slogans. It is Satyaheen bagh. In another sting operation, they exposed that the purpose of Shaheen Bagh is to attract Western Media. They want to show to that minorities are being totured in this country. Despite PM Modi clarifying that no minorities will be harmed in the process because it is their right to stay in this country."

