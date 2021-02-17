'Rahul Gandhi Lacks Leadership Skills, Left Left Out': BJP's Babul Supriyo On Bengal Polls

As the assembly polls draw closer in West Bengal, BJP MP Babul Supriyo mocked opposition parties and said they do not have any 'relevance in Bengal'. While speaking to Republic TV, the West Bengal BJP leader termed the Left and Congress particularly as an 'Alliance of Opportunism'.

"India is a democratic country and this is the 'Alliance of Opportunism'. We know what will be the results but they are most welcome to do it", he said.

He further stated that the Congress party lacks leadership & direction and all of them (Opposition parties) are welcome to fight the elections.

"Congress party doesn't even have a leadership. They have a person as a leader who whenever he speaks soon becomes a 'meme' or 'joke' for the country to laugh at. Left are left out. I think they can do whatever they want, Every party gets to fight and gets to know how popular and unpopular they are among people. All of them are welcome to fight the elections", Supriyo said.

READ | BJP's 'Parivartan Yatra' Blocked In Poll-bound Bengal; Dilip Ghosh Alleges 'appeasement'

Talking about AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi, Babul said he has done great in Bihar and has full right to contest the West Bengal elections too.

"I don't know why Asaduddin Owaisi wants to expand his party in West Bengal but he is being seen with some kind of 'cynicism'. I don't know why it is seen with suspicion, he has done great in Bihar and has full right to fight in Bengal too. Same is the case with Left and Congress", he added.

Supriyo said that the Left & Congress do not have any 'Relevance in Bengal', so let them go to people and realise they do not have any place in people's hearts.

READ | BJP, TMC Clash In West Bengal's Birbhum; 5 People Injured Due To Violence

Meanwhile, as the state gears up for Assembly elections this year, clashes between TMC and BJP have been reported time and again. BJP leader Subhashish Das was allegedly attacked by TMC cadre on Tuesday in North 24 Parganas. The incident took place on the evening of Saraswati Puja. Das, a resident of Kalitala Sardapalli in Ward 19 of Panihati Municipality claimed that his father was also beaten up.

READ | TMC Calls Dinesh Trivedi Ungrateful; Says 'would Win Elections Because Of Mamata's Image'

READ | Another BJP Leader Attacked In West Bengal Ahead Of Assembly Polls; Party Accuses TMC