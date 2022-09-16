Dismissing the opposition’s claims of Chinese forces entering the Indian territory, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, who is currently in New Delhi, said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi raised the issue, but himself lacks thorough knowledge about the north-east.

Launching a scathing attack on the Congress leader, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday said, “Rahul Gandhi doesn’t have much knowledge of the northeast, let alone Arunachal. He raises such issues about the northeast on which he doesn’t have in-depth knowledge.”

Chief Minister Khandu’s remarks came after Rahul Gandhi alleged that 1,000 square kilometers of Indian territory was given to China.

On September 14, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said, "China has refused to accept India's demand of restoring status quo of April 2020. Prime Minister has given 1000 sq km of territory to China without a fight. Can the Government of India explain how this territory will be retrieved?"

Reacting to a tweet by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, Chief Minister Pema Khandu rubbished the allegations of the opposition parties on Chinese incursions.

Opposition’s claims are wrong: CM Pema Khandu

Chief Minister Pema Khandu further clarified that all activities that were being carried out were in Chinese territory.

Speaking to ANI multimedia news agency, Chief Minister Pema Khandu said, "Saw on social media that Chinese entered (Indian side) and are constructing again. As per the report which I received, they didn’t. All activities are in their own territory. The opposition’s claims are wrong. I say confidently there’s no Chinese intrusion in Arunachal."

Earlier on Thursday, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu called upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence in the National capital.

Taking to Twitter, Chief Minister Pema Khandu said that PM Modi’s vision has been vital in the growth trajectory of Arunachal Pradesh.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision has been vital in the growth trajectory of Arunachal Pradesh in the last eight years. As we step up the pace of progress, sought his valuable guidance. Honored to have called on PM today in New Delhi,” Khandu said in a tweet.