Rahul Gandhi Lashes Out At Centre Over Nagaland Ambush: 'Civilians & Jawans Unsafe'

Condemning the killing of 11 civilians in Nagaland during an Army operation, ex-Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, on Sunday, demanded an answer from the Home Ministry. Lamenting that neither civilians nor jawans were safe, he questioned what exactly was the Home Ministry doing. 6 civilians were killed by security forces in an 'ambush' while they were commuting in a truck in Oting in Mon district. Army has stated that the killings occurred due to 'mistaken identity.

Rahul Gandhi lashes out at Centre

Army ambush kills 13 in Nagaland

As per reports, six civilians who were travelling via Mon district in a truck were killed by Army officials on Sunday in an ambush, mistaking the civilians for National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN) militants. The army stated that a specific op was planned in Tiru, Mon District, based on credible intelligence of likely movement of insurgents. Anguished by the loss of civilians, violence broke out in the district and security vehicles were ransacked and set ablaze. In retaliation, Assam rifles resorted to firing in which six more civilians and one jawan were killed. The victims were daily wage labourers who were commuting from a coal mine in a light commercial vehicle.

Taking cognizance of the issue, Army has ordered a court of inquiry into killing of civilians during the anti-insurgency operation. Moreover, Home Minister Amit Shah expressed 'deepest condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives'. He also announced that 'a high-level SIT' constituted by the State govt will thoroughly probe this incident to ensure justice to the bereaved families. Similarly, CM Neiphiu Rio condemned the incident and appealed all citizens to maintain peace.

In a bid to calm the situation, internet services have been suspended in Nagaland's Mon district. Meanwhile, citizens have demanded immediate revocation of AFSPA law (1958) which grants special powers to the Indian Armed Forces to maintain public order in "disturbed areas" and have boycotted the Hornbill Festival 2021. Nagaland has been categorised as a ‘disturbed area’ and has been under AFSPA for decades now. CM Rio has rushed back to Kohima from Delhi to hold an emergency meeting with the state Cabinet.