Rahul Gandhi Launches Fresh Salvo At BJP Govt, Accuses Them Of Collapse Of Economy

While addressing a gathering in Karnataka's Bengaluru, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launched a fresh salvo at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), blaming them for destroying the economy and taking money from the poor and handing it over to a few rich businessmen. He held the ruling BJP responsible for the surging unemployment and inflation and stated that there is no hope for employment generation as the ruling BJP government at the centre has destroyed the sectors that hold the potential for creating more jobs. He further termed the BJP administration in Karnataka to be the most corrupt in the country. Notably, Rahul Gandhi is on a two day Karnataka visit ahead of the assembly elections in the state to be held in 2023.

Furthering his attack, the Congress leader came down heavily on the ruling BJP government on economic issues, saying, "The economy of our country has collapsed. Unemployment & inflation have increased, these are the biggest issues in the country. Even if BJP wants, they can't provide jobs to people in India because they have destroyed the employment providing sectors," Furthermore, he also accused the centre of running a 'financial transfer' mechanism, "The most corrupt government in the country is the Karnataka govt. BJP is working on a financial transfer mechanism. Take money from the poor and give it to a handful of rich businessmen in the country," he added.

Rahul Gandhi's Karnataka tour

A month after facing a drubbing in the assembly elections held in five states recently, Rahul Gandhi reached Bengaluru on Thursday. He is on a two day Karnataka visit ahead of the state assembly elections scheduled for 2023. Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge informed ANI that Rahul Gandhi will hold reviews with senior party leaders in the state and discuss ways to strengthen the party in the run-up to the assembly elections. "He will be meeting senior leaders, frontal organisation, party executive committee. He will also visit the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee office," Kharge said.

Gandhi has a packed schedule for Friday as he is expected to visit Sree Siddaganga Math in Tumkur at around 4 pm; He will also pay respects to Dr Shivakumara Swami on the occassion of his Jayanti; he is also expected to meet Congress leaders from Bengaluru; Gandhi will also meet with senior leaders of the Congress at the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) office.