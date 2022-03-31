Rahul Gandhi Leads Congress' Protests Against Fuel Price Hike; Urges Govt To Control Rise

While fuel prices are on a continuous rise across the country, several Congress MPs led by Rahul Gandhi on Thursday staged protests in the national capital, agitating against skyrocketing petrol and diesel prices. Following this, protests were also witnessed in other states including Karnataka, where Congress leaders were seen agitating.

This came after petrol and diesel prices soared for the 9th time in the last 10 days, taking the overall hike to Rs 6.40 per litre. Apart from petrol and diesel prices, LPG prices have also increased.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi along with other Congress MPs gathered at the Vijay Chowk in Delhi to protest against the continuous fuel price hike. He was accompanied by senior leaders Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Mallikarjun Kharge, Abhishek Singhvi, and many others, who were seen sloganeering and protesting against a major hike in fuel prices in Delhi. Similarly, Karnataka Congress was also seen agitating against the fuel price hike in the state.

Bengaluru | Karnataka Congress holds protest against Central government over fuel and LPG price hike pic.twitter.com/VSajy8kpxP — ANI (@ANI) March 31, 2022

Visuals from Karnataka show Karnataka PCC chief DK Shivakumar participating in the protest against the hike in fuel prices and domestic gas cylinders. While DK Shivakumar can be seen carrying a small gas cylinder on his head, several gas cylinders were also displayed at the protest site with flower garlands around them.

Congress workers and leaders in large numbers also gathered to participate in the protest.

We demand that the government controls the rise in prices: Rahul Gandhi

Speaking on the same, Rahul Gandhi, who was leading the protest in Delhi, demanded that the rising prices of petrol and diesel be brought under control as it has been increased 9 times in the last 10 days.

"Hundreds of Congress MPs are protesting against the hike across the country", he said, further adding that the rising prices directly affect the poor and the middle-class people, and the government should thus control the prices and inflation, and stop increasing the rates.

Meanwhile, as the fuel prices are on a continuous rise, Congress has decided to carry out a nationwide programme 'Mehngai Mukt Bharat Abhiyan' to take on the BJP-led central government. Congress is set to organise rallies and marches across the country until April 7.

Image: ANI/Republic World