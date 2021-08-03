Rahul Gandhi Leads Opposition Cycle Rally To Parliament; Protests Against Fuel Price Hike

Putting up a united front against the Centre, ex-Congress chief Rahul Gandhi led a cycle rally to Parliament with other opposition leaders in protest against the fuel price hike. This came after he hosted a breakfast meeting of leaders from DMK, NCP, Shiv Sena, Samajwadi Party, RJD, CPI(M), CPI, IUML, Revolutionary Socialist Party, Kerala Congress (M), Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, NC, TMC and Loktantrik Janata Dal at the Constitution Club of India. During the meeting, the Wayanad MP stressed on opposition unity amid the Parliament logjam citing that BJP and RSS will find it much difficult to suppress the voice of the people.

During the cycle march, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi told Republic TV, "The opposition is with the people of the country. The government is running away from discussion in the Parliament. But they cannot stifle the voice of the nation in such a manner. This government has broken the backs of the poor and the middle class. The Congress party is demonstrating this pain."

Congress general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal also spoke to Republic TV and explained the rationale for the cycles sporting placards of a rise in prices of petrol and diesel. He affirmed, "The government is looting the country. People are suffering. The government is not hearing to discuss this issue. (During the meeting) we discussed price rise, farmer's issue and of course, Pegasus". Downplaying the absence of AAP and BSP from the meeting, he added, "Opposition is united. Everyone is on the same page. AAP is with us".

#WATCH | Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other Opposition leaders ride bicycles to the Parliament, after the conclusion of their breakfast meeting. pic.twitter.com/5VF6ZJkKCN — ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2021

Parliament logjam

Since the commencement of the Monsoon Session on July 19, Parliament has been marked by sloganeering, leaders rushing to the Well of the House with placards, tearing of papers and repeated adjournments. However, the opposition has pinned the blame for the logjam on the stubborn attitude of the treasury benches. On the other hand, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi dubbed the snooping row a "totally non-serious" issue and affirmed that IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has already given a detailed statement in both the Houses.

During today's meeting, it was speculated that the opposition will chalk out a joint strategy for the Parliament session. Earlier, sources told Republic TV that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has reached out to the opposition leaders in Rajya Sabha for their support in running the House. However, the opposition reportedly agreed to cooperate only if the government allows a discussion on the repealing of three farm laws, inflation and the Pegasus snooping row in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and PM Modi.