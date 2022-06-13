Ex-Congress President Rahul Gandhi has left the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office after 3-hours of interrogation. Sources have revealed that the Gandhi scion was let off for a lunch break by the investigative agency.

Republic has also gathered inside details of Rahul Gandhi's ED interrogation. As per sources, his first round of interrogation has ended under which he was given certain written questions.

Post-lunch session to have questions on National Herald: Sources

The Wayanad MP was asked basic questions during the first session, including his personal details, when was Young India set up, what was his role in Associated Journals Limited (AJL), what was his role in the Congress party and government at that time, etc, sources have revealed. In the exercise of 3 hours, Rahul Gandhi was asked to submit his written responses to these questions.

Sources have also claimed that Gandhi was offered lunch at the ED office, however, he decided to leave for a short break and have food at his home.

The post-lunch session is expected to have the hard questions including the Herald takeover as well as details of its transactions. Wayanad MP is being questioned by an Assistant Director level officer, who is being supervised by a Deputy Director and a Joint Director. His statement is being recorded under Section 50 of the PMLA Act, sources said.

As per the latest update, Rahul Gandhi is back at the ED office after a 25-minute lunch break.

The National Herald case

The case pertains to the probe into the alleged financial irregularities in the party-promoted Young Indian that owns the National Herald newspaper. The paper is published by AJL and owned by Young Indian Pvt Limited.

The questioning of the senior Congress leaders and the Gandhis is a part of the ED's investigation to understand the shareholding pattern, financial transactions, and role of the promoters of Young Indian and AJL, officials said. Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are among the promoters and shareholders of Young Indian.

The probe agency had registered a fresh case under the criminal provisions of the PMLA after a trial court took cognizance of an Income Tax Department probe against Young Indian Pvt Ltd on the basis of a private criminal complaint filed by BJP MP Subramanian Swamy in 2013.

Swamy had accused Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and others of conspiring to cheat and misappropriate funds, with Young Indian Pvt Ltd paying only Rs 50 lakh to obtain the right to recover Rs 90.25 crore that Associate Journals Ltd owed to the Congress. On December 19, 2015, the Gandhi mother-son duo got bail on furnishing a personal bond of Rs.50,000 each and a surety after the court ruled out apprehension that they will flee the country.