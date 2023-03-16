Rahul Gandhi Lied On Foreign Soil, Must Apologise: Kiren Rijiju Reiterates BJP's Demand

Rahul Gandhi lied about the Parliament on foreign soil and he must apologise, said Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday. The BJP hit out at the Congress MP over his recent speech at Cambridge University in the UK where the latter allegedly made 'anti-India' statements.

"Rahul Gandhi is an MP and he is not above other Members of Parliament. He shouldn't treat Indian Parliament as his personal fiefdom. He lied inside the House and he lied about Parliament on Foreign soil. He must apologise. He is not above our Parliament," Rijiju tweeted.

BJP leaders are currently after the Congress MP for his Cambridge speech where he said that the 'Indian democracy is under attack'. During a press conference earlier on Thursday, the Gandhi scion alleged that he was not allowed to speak in the Parliament and maintained that his previous speech wherein he questioned PM Modi and industrialist Gautam Adani was expunged.

"In the morning, I went to Parliament and spoke with the Speaker (Lok Sabha) that I want to speak. Four ministers of the government put allegations against me so I have a right to keep my views in the house. I'm hopeful that I will be allowed to speak in Parliament tomorrow," the Congress MP said. "The government and PM are scared of the Adani issue and that's why they prepared this 'tamasha'. I feel I won't be allowed to speak in Parliament. The main question is what's the relation between Modi Ji and Adani Ji," he added.

'How long will you mislead the country?' asks Ravi Shankar Prasad

"The BJP would like to ask Mr. Rahul Gandhi for how long will he continue to mislead the country, the country's democracy, and 140 crore people. He must apologise for his disrespectful remarks about India on foreign land," BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad said during a press conference at party headquarters in New Delhi. He also alleged that Rahul has not expressed any remorse and that the BJP will continue to demand an apology.