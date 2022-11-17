'Rahul Gandhi Lies Every Day': Fadnavis Fumes Over Savarkar's Insult; Lambasts Aaditya

Speaking at a symposium on Hindutva held at the Savarkar Memorial on Wednesday, Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis lashed out at Rahul Gandhi for insulting the freedom fighter. Maintaining that Gandhi lies every day without knowing anything about Veer Savarkar, he predicted that the people of Maharashtra will give him a befitting reply. Recalling the late Shiv Sena supremo Balasaheb Thackeray's stance, he questioned former Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray for walking in the Bharat Jodo Yatra along with Rahul Gandhi.

Devendra Fadnavis remarked, "Swatantryaveer Savarkar is the only leader of this country who was imprisoned before independence and suffered imprisonment of ridicule after independence. Even today, Congress consistently tries to imprison his ideology. Rahul Gandhi lies every day and behaves shamelessly. The people of Maharashtra will answer him."

He added, "How will Balasaheb Thackeray be feeling in heaven when he sees that Aaditya Thackeray is doing a Padayatra alongside Rahul Gandhi? We may not have got along. We left you because you left your ideology. Leave us, abuse us. My question is do you have the right to cite your relationship with Balasaheb if you are getting close to those abusing Savarkar?"

Addressing a rally in Washim district on Tuesday organised as part of his yatra, Gandhi claimed, "Someone told me that he (Veer Savarkar) wrote a book about himself. He wrote a book using another name saying how Veer (brave) Savarkar is. And used to take a pension from the British and work in collaboration with the British against Congress. About 2-3 years, 5 years after being released from jail, the country saw the real Savarkar. He wrote letters and the British said come and work against India in collaboration with us. Savarkar folded his hands and said- Yes, I am ready. I will do whatever you want."

The debate over Veer Savarkar's role

Speaking at the Bharat Bachao rally in the national capital in December 2019, the Wayanad MP refused to apologise for his ‘Rape in India’ comment, saying that he was not ‘Rahul Savarkar’. He was indirectly referring to Savarkar’s alleged apology to the British seeking an early release from the Andaman jail. This resulted in a furious backlash from BJP leaders including Devendra Fadnavis. While Sanjay Raut indirectly hit back at Congress, Uddhav Thackeray who was serving as the Maharashtra CM at that time refrained from commenting on Gandhi's remark.

Despite Shiv Sena's traditional support for Veer Savarkar, it is perceived to have moved away from its Hindutva stance owing to the compulsions of its alliance with NCP and Congress. Though Congress has consistently lampooned the freedom fighter in recent years, it had a radically different stance at the time of his demise on February 26, 1966. Several top leaders such as the then PM Indira Gandhi herself praised him.