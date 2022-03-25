Rahul Gandhi Likely To Meet Haryana's Top Congress Leaders, Including Former CM Hooda

With an aim to strategise ways on strengthening the party, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will meet top party leaders from Haryana at his residence in Delhi on Friday, stated PTI citing sources. Leaders who are expected to join the meeting include former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda who is a member of the Group of 23 in the Congress and who had demanded an organisational overhaul of the party.

Some of the leaders who will meet Rahul Gandhi are AICC in-charge of Haryana Vivek Bansal, state Congress chief Kumari Selja, AICC general secretary Randeep Surjewala, former Assembly speaker Kuldeep Sharma, Kiran Chaudhary and Deepinder Singh Hooda. The development comes days after Rahul Gandhi met Hooda at his residence and discussed the political situation in the state.

Sonia Gandhi likely to meet some more G-23 leaders

The news regarding Rahul Gandhi's meeting came as sources informed that the party President is scheduled to meet some more G-23 leaders in the coming days to seek their suggestions in strengthening the party further. Meanwhile, talks between Congress president Sonia Gandhi and G23 leaders continued on Tuesday. The back to back meetings also comes at a time when a rift in Congress came to the fore once again after the party's massive defeat in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur and Punjab.

Reportedly, G23 has sought the ouster of Congress general secretary (organization) KC Venugopal, chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala and general secretary Ajay Maken, some of these leaders might be shifted to other posts to placate the dissident group. However, Sonia Gandhi has made it clear that major changes can take place only after the election of the new party president in August-September later this year.

Sources have also added that G23 leaders might find a place in the CWC or a new body like the Parliamentary Board which will take policy decisions such as finalising CM candidates and alliances with like-minded parties. In a show of strength on March 17, 18 leaders participated in the G23 meeting at Ghulam Nabi Azad's residence in Delhi and had called upon the party to adopt a "collective leadership" while refraining from explicitly criticising Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, or Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.