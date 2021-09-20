Rahul Gandhi Likely To Attend Punjab CM-elect Charanjit Channi's Swearing-in Ceremony

As Punjab gets its first Dalit CM - Charanjit Singh Channi - Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is likely to attend his swearing-in ceremony on Monday, report sources. The ceremony will reportedly be a small one and several other leaders are also skipping the event. Charanjit Channi will take oath as the 16th Punjab CM at 11 AM after 79-year-old CM Capt Amarinder Singh resigned from his post claiming that he was being 'humiliated by Sidhu' and the High Command. Punjab goes to polls in February 2022.

Rahul Gandhi likely to attend swearing-in ceremony

On Sunday, after heady brainstorming, Congress High Command chose 58-year-old Charanjit Singh Channi as its CM pick, over-ruling the Punjab CLP which chose Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa as its CM face. Channi, a Dalit leader from Ramdasia Sikh community, was a Minister for Technical Educational in the Amarinder Singh government. A 3-time MLA from Chamkaur Sahib (2007, 2012 and 2017) is a vocal critic of CM Amarinder Singh and close aide of Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Sources state that Congress is mulling to appoint two Deputy CMs (1 Hindu, 1 Jat-Sikh) under Channi and a possible rejig in the state cabinet. On Saturday, the Congress legislative party meet passed two resolutions - lauding Singh's work as CM and empowering Sonia Gandhi to pick the next CM as there was no consensus found in the meeting. Prior to Channi's appointment, Ambika Soni and Sunil Jhakar were the frontrunners for the post as Congress mulled appointing a Hindu CM. Upon Soni's refusal, Congress eyed appointing a Sikh face as the CM and zeroed in on choosing Channi.

Amarinder Singh resigns

Blindsided by the CLP meeting called without his knowledge, Capt Amarinder Singh tendered his resignation from the Punjab CM post after 4.5 years along with his council of ministers. Informing Sonia Gandhi of his decision, he lamented, "I feel humiliated. I cannot run a government like this. It's better that they give the Chief Ministership to someone they trust". Terming Sidhu an incompetent, anti-national, pro-Pak man, Singh said that he will oppose if Sidhu is picked as the next CM. Vowing to remain in politics, Singh said, "I will consult my friends in politics and come up with a decision soon". While Singh and Sidhu have locked horns since 2019, the final blow to Singh came when the Congress High Command picked Sidhu as Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief, inspite of the CM's vehement opposition.