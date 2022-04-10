Rahul Gandhi Likely To Travel Abroad This Month Amid Congress' Political Turmoil: Sources

Amid the Congress party's fallout in the recently-concluded assembly polls in five states, Rahul Gandhi is likely to travel abroad this month, informed sources on Saturday. His visit abroad comes a few months ahead of Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections that are scheduled to take place later this year.

"Rahul Gandhi likely to visit abroad in this month. He was scheduled to go there recently but the visit has been postponed now, final schedule to be made again," sources said.

It is to be noted that this is Rahul Gandhi's second visit abroad in the past five months. In December 2021, he had flown abroad on a "personal visit" for almost a month.

Congress infighting

Earlier in March, Congress leadership in Kerala was revamped after the back-to-back defeats of the party in the Assembly elections 2021. One of the key reasons for the weakening of the party was considered to be groupism among the members.

Considering this, the mandate of the new leadership was taken up to end groupism. But party leaders had openly made statements that groupism could not be struck out in the party.

In the case of the Punjab Congress, with an intention to end infighting, Captain Amarinder Singh was ousted as the Chief Minister earlier in 2021. This fire didn't end with Captain Amarinder Singh’s removal as chief minister, and differences between Channi and Sidhu are still growing, despite peace efforts made by the party's high command.

Congress loses power in Punjab

In a historic moment, the Aam Aadmi Party registered victory in Punjab by winning 92 of the 117 assembly seats, defeating Congress and the Akali Dal-Bahujan Samaj Party combined. The party sent leaders like Charanjit Singh Channi, Parkash Singh Badal, and Captain Amarinder Singh home. As per the Election Commission of India, Congress secured 18 seats, SAD 3, BJP 2, BSP 1, and an Independent candidate also won 1 seat.

A few Congress leaders pointed out that the party 'listened to people every time' but infighting became the main reason for the party's defeat in Punjab, apart from several other alleged reasons.

