Rahul Gandhi Listening? RSS Issues Withering Reply to Congress' 'burning Shorts' Warning

After Congress shared a controversial post on Twitter featuring a burning pair of Khaki shorts, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) hit back accusing them of spreading hatred. RSS Joint General Secretary Dr. Manmohan Vaidya claimed that the grand old party has harboured hatred for the people of Sangh and has always tried to stop the organisation. "The only reason behind the growth of Sangh is truth being our only principle and that is why people also support the organisation", he added.

"They want to connect people to hatred. They have harboured hatred for us for a long time now. Their father & grandfather despised the Sangh a lot and tried really hard to stop the RSS but Sangh did not stop and kept growing, said RSS leader.

He added, "Why is the Sangh growing? Because the truth is our principle. We have a generation of such workers who choose to walk on the path of principles for a lifetime. We have people associated with us who are ready to make necessary sacrifices and work hard. This is the reason we are getting the support of society continuously".

In the backdrop of Bharat Jodo Yatra, earlier in the day, Congress shared a picture of Khaki shorts on fire targeting RSS and captioned it, "To free the country from shackles of hate and undo the damage done by BJP-RSS. Step by step, we will reach our goal". It made this snide remark in the context of the Bharat Jodo Yatra which will culminate after 145 days.

To free the country from shackles of hate and undo the damage done by BJP-RSS.



Step by step, we will reach our goal.#BharatJodoYatra 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/MuoDZuCHJ2 — Congress (@INCIndia) September 12, 2022

BJP slams Congress over Khaki Fire Sorts

BJP came down heavily on the Sonia Gandhi-led party over the burning Khaki shorts photo. BJYM president and Lok Sabha MP Tejasvi Surya launched a scathing attack and highlighted Congress' alleged involvement in the anti-Sikh riots of 1984 and the Godhra train burning in 2002.

Congress fire burnt Delhi in 1984.



It’s ecosystem burnt alive 59 karsevaks in Godhra in 2002.



They have again given their ecosystem a call for violence.



With Rahul Gandhi ‘fighting against Indian State’, Congress ceases to be political party with faith in constitutional means. https://t.co/28qbFvKkbI — Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) September 12, 2022

BJP's national spokesperson Sambit Patra said that it's not 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' but 'Bharat Todo' and 'Aag Lagao Yatra'. This is not the first time Congress Party has done so. I want to ask Rahul Gandhi do you want violence in this country? Congress should take down this picture immediately, he added.

Congress' 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' is being touted as an endeavour to come together as Rahul Gandhi is undertaking the 3,570-km Padyatra' to connect with people across the country in an attempt to strengthen the party, which has suffered successive electoral defeats in the last few years.

Congress began the tour from Kanyakumari, and will cover 12 states culminating in Jammu and Kashmir over the course of about 150 days. It will pass through Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, Nilambur, Mysuru, Bellary, Raichur, Vikarabad, Nanded, Jalgaon, Indore, Kota, Dausa, Alwar, Bulandshahr, Delhi, Ambala, Pathankot, Jammu, and end in Srinagar. The Yatra was formally launched by former Congress president Rahul Gandhi at a massive rally in Kanyakumari on September 7.

(Twitter-@INCIndia /@ManmohanVaidya)