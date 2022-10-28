Rahul Gandhi Lists Expectations From Twitter Before Elon Musk; BJP Takes 'Grow Up' Jibe

After Rahul Gandhi expressed his expectations from Twitter under Elon Musk, Bharatiya Janata Party mocked the Congress leader on Friday, October 28.

Amit Malviya, the Information & Technology Department head of BJP, highlighted how for the Gandhi scion his 'stagnant Twitter followers is the biggest issue plaguing his mind'.

"Imagine for Rahul Gandhi, his stagnant Twitter followers is the biggest issue plaguing his mind when frankly he should be focusing on his stagnant political career and rapidly sinking fortunes of the Congress party. What next? Rush to Musk to get EVMs checked? Grow up, Rahul," Malviya wrote on the microblogging site.

'I hope Twitter will now...'

The Member of Parliament from Wayanad, congratulating 'chief twit' Elon Musk had exuded hope that Twitter will now 'act against hate speech, fact check more robustly and will no longer stifle the Opposition's voice in India' under government pressure.

The Parliamentarian had attached with it a graph projecting 'Rahul Gandhi's account manipulation', that showed followers growing, suppressed after a tweet on the rape victim and growing again Wall Street Journal 'exposing Twitter'.

Elon Musk takes over Twitter

Elon Musk has taken control of Twitter after a protracted legal battle and months of uncertainty. In his first step, Musk ousted top Twitter executives, including Chief Executive Officer Parag Agrawal. Other than Parag Agrawal, Musk also ousted the chief financial officer (CFO) of Twitter Ned Segal, top legal and policy executive Vijaya Gadde, and general counsel Sean Edgett.

“I will be digging in more today,” he tweeted early Friday, in response to a conservative political podcaster who has complained that the platform favours liberals and secretively downgrades conservative voices.