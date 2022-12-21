Rahul Gandhi Loses Cool After Fan's Selfie Attempt, BJP Schools MP On 'conduct In Public'

With the end of the Rajasthan leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, a video of Congress' Rahul Gandhi losing his cool in the state went viral on social media on Wednesday. In the video, the Gandhi scion can be seen on stage snapping at a fan as he comes forth him for a selfie with his phone, while he was posing with one other for a picture.

"Rahul Gandhi needs lessons in how to conduct himself in public," wrote Amit Malviya, the Information and Technology head of the Bharatiya Janata Party, sharing the viral video on Twitter, which purportedly is from December 21.

'Nafrat ke Bazaar me...'

Tajinder Pal Bagga, also a spokesperson of the BJP, cited the Parliament's quote to mock him. Bagga wrote- 'Nafrat ke Bazar me, Mohabbat ki dukan khol raha hoon' - on the microblogging site. Shehzad Poonawall, another spokesperson from the saffron party, wrote on the site, "Arrogance & Sheer sense of entitlement on full display by Yuvraaj of Congress This is Arrogance ki Dukaan not Mohabbat ki Dukaan Manhandling a fan! His only mistake - he wanted a selfie with Yuvraj Rahul ji Bharat Jodo nahi Arrogance Chodo..."

The Rajasthan leg of the Yatra ended on Tuesday, covering a distance of around 485 km within the span of 15 days in the party-ruled state. The yatra traversed across the six districts of Jhalawar, Kota, Bundi, Sawai Madhopur, Dausa, and Alwar in Rajasthan before entering Haryana on Wednesday.

During its Haryana leg, Gandhi is expected to interact with ex-servicemen in Haryana on December 21 and with farmers and farmers' organisations on December 23. After the completion of the first phase of the yatra in Haryana, the Wayanad MP, along with other leaders and party supporters, will reach Delhi on December 24 for a nine-day break.