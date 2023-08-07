Rahul Gandhi, Manipur Ex-CM Ibobi Singh Meet Day Before No-trust Vote Motion In Parliament

Manipur Congress leaders met Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday, a day ahead of the no-trust vote motion in Parliament seeking a discussion on the crisis in the Northeastern state. Rahul Gandhi, former Congress president, and whose MPship was restored Monday morning, held a discussion with Manipur leaders for nearly half an hour. Lok Sabha proceedings on Tuesday, August 8, will start at 11 am. Members of Parliament from all parties, opposition and ruling, will participate in the discussion.

For the Congress, Gaurav Gogoi and Adhir Ranjan Choudhury are expected to speak as will Rahul Gandhi. Sources within the Congress told Republic that Rahul Gandhi will speak on the Opposition MPs' visit to Manipur and the report the leaders submitted to the President as well as about the time he visited the state in July. Gandhi's speech in Parliament is expected to spotlight the state government's failures in Manipur. Opposition leaders have been conducting back-to-back meetings to chalk out a strategy for Tuesday's discussion.

Former Manipur Chief Minister meets Rahul Gandhi

Ibobi Singh, chief minister of Manipur from 2012 to 2017, was part of the delegation of state leaders who met Gandhi. He was accompanied by Manipur Congress chief K Meghachandra, the party's deputy legislature party leader K Ranjit Singh and MLA Lokeshwar Singh. Speaking to Republic following the meeting, Singh, three-time chief minister of the state, said the Manipur leaders briefed Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders on the situation in Manipur.

"The situation is still tense. Gunfire is happening. Law and order has failed. Even the Supreme Court pulled up the DGP of Manipur. Now, even the Meitei and Kuki MLAs of the alliance in Manipur are also falling apart. Elected leaders are fighting amongst themselves. We have suggested Rahul Gandhi to demand President's Rule and the removal of the DGP and CM of Manipur," Ibobi Singh added.

"Manipur is crying today. (The) Opposition is standing with Manipur, but this government is treating Manipur like a stepchild. Rahul Gandhi will raise all the issues. We have also told him the places where violence has taken place in recent weeks even after Supreme Court intervention and the role of insurgents in igniting the violence in Manipur," the former CM added.