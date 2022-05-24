Rahul Gandhi Meeting Controversial UK Neta Jeremy Corbyn Triggers BJP: 'What's He Doing?'

In a major development, the Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday questioned Congress leader Rahul Gandhi meeting with UK's former Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn. BJP’s Kapil Mishra slammed the Wayanad MP and raised question over the meaning of the meet between the two opposition leaders from their respective countries. It is pertinent to note here that Jeremy Corbyn was earlier ousted from the Labour party’s leadership for his ‘anti-semantic’ views and has been a vocal supporter of Pakistan in the Jammu and Kashmir issue.

“What is Rahul Gandhi doing with Jeremy Corbyn in London? Jeremy Corbyn is infamous for Anti India Anti Hindu Stand Jeremy Corbyn is openly advocating separation of Kashmir from India,” Mishra wrote in his tweet. Meanwhile, BJP leader Tom Vadakkan has also questioned why Rahul Gandhi has met a leader who has made several controversial comments on India in the past.

Meanwhile, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala also came out to slam Rahul Gandhi over the meet and questioned why the Congress leader was meeting with “anti-India elements”. Poonawala shared the image of Rahul with Corbyn and said, “Whether it is meeting with anti-India elements like Jeremy Corbyn who echo Pakistan propaganda on Kashmir or signing MoU with Chinese and taking Chinese money into RGF or meeting Chinese during Doklam, why is Rahul Gandhi’s hands always against with those against India.” Poonawala also spoke to Republic and said that Congress should come forward and condemn the development.

It is pertinent to note that Jeremy Corbyn is one of the most controversial leaders in Britain. Corbyn, was earlier ousted from the labour party’s leadership for his ‘anti-semantic’ views and his leadership style. Corbyn has openly supported the Pakistan narrative in the Kashmir issue and has been a critic of the Indian army.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has now stirred a major controversy as photo of him along with British politician Jeremy Corbyn surfaces. Raising questions over the meet, the BJP has now asked what the agenda of the meet was. Rahul Gandhi’s meets with the British politician finds significance as Corbyn is known for openly backing separatists in India.

Speaking exclusively to Republic, BJP leader Tom Vadakkan also raised questions over the Rahul-Corbyn meet and said that the Wayanad MP was being influenced by such people. “Corbyn has been known to be Anti-Indian. I think this is a group that is encouraging Rahul to speak what he speaks. I think these are the influencers influencing Rahul and more will be exposed in the future,” Vadakkan said. Further attacking the Congress party over the issue, the BJP leader said that the grand old party was supportive of “anti-national elements” like Corbyn and PFI.

Meanwhile, Journalist Aarti Tikoo also spoke to Republic and questioned why the Congress leader was destroying his legacy with such meetings. She slammed Corbyn and said that he was a supporter of the JKLF that killed innocents in Kashmir. “It is disappointing that Rahul Gandhi, who is presenting himself as the voice of the opposition is meeting Jeremy Corbyn,” she said.

Speaking about Corbyn, Tikoo said, “he is the same politician who was supporting the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front. JKLF has always been a terror outfit that killed hundreds in Kashmir. JKLF was almost like a motherboard of terrorism in Kashmir, and Corbyn was their supporter,” Tikoo added. She went on to add that Rahul Gandhi was demolishing the image of his legacy by standing next to someone, who justifies terrorism.

