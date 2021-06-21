Rahul Gandhi Meets 2 Punjab Cong Leaders Ahead Of Crucial AICC Meet In Delhi On June 22

Former Congress supremo Rahul Gandhi on Monday met two leaders of the Indian National Congress belonging to the Punjab unit. The meeting of Rahul with party leaders Raj Kumar Verka and Gurjeet Singh Aujla comes a day ahead of the meeting called by Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi in which she is likely to discuss with the leaders the internal feud in the Punjab Congress, and its restructuring before the 2022 assembly elections.

CM's seat booked for Amarinder, Sidhu rejects seat of Dy CM

While the Congress top-brass has time and again hinted that the Chief Ministerial position is to be retained by Captain Amarinder Singh, there were also hints dropped that the face of Deputy Chief Minister is to be found in Navjot Singh Sidhu. Though the final decision rests with Sonia Gandhi, while Amarinder seems happy with getting another term as the Chief Minister, Sidhu has made it clear that he wasn't interested in any Cabinet berth, let alone the post of Deputy Chief Minister.

Earlier on June 11, the three-member committee formed by Gandhi comprising Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge, ex-Delhi MP JP Agarwal, and AICC general secretary in charge of Punjab Harish Rawat had submitted its report. Constituted on May 28 in the wake of the increasing rift between the Navjot Singh Sidhu and the Amarinder Singh factions, the panel met all stakeholders to ascertain their views ahead of the 2022 Assembly polls. While Amarinder Singh is likely to remain the CM, Rawat and Punjab Congress president Sunil Jakhar might be replaced.

The rift between Sidhu and Amarinder Singh widens

While Navjot Singh Sidhu has continued to be an MLA after resigning from the Cabinet in July 2019, he maintained a distance from party activities. Moreover, he has been repeatedly attacking the state government and the Punjab CM over the purported delay in justice in the incidents of desecration of the Guru Granth Sahib and the subsequent police firing incident. Though Singh and Sidhu attempted to resolve their differences over tea on March 17, 2021, a positive outcome proved to be elusive.

The relationship took a turn for the worse after the Punjab & Haryana HC quashed the SIT probe into the firing cases on April 9. Breaking his silence on Sidhu's attacks, Singh on April 27 dared him to contest from Patiala in the 2022 polls and predicted that he will lose his deposit. Furthermore, he contended that Sidhu wanted to join some other party. In another development, the ex-cricketer has dared Amarinder Singh to take action amid speculation that the Punjab Vigilance Bureau is investigating some allegations against him and his aides.