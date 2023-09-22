Rahul Gandhi Meets Danish Ali; Says 'Nafrat Ke Bazaar Mein Mohabbat Ki Dukaan'

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Friday met with Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Danish Ali a day after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ramesh Bidhuri made unparliamentary and abusive remarks against the latter in Lok Sabha. Accompanied by Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal, the Wayanad MP expressed solidarity with Danish Ali.

Taking to X, Gandhi posted pictures with Ali and said, "Nafrat ke bazaar mein mohabbat ki dukaan (shop for spreading love in the market of hate)."

The BSP leader, reposting Gandhi's Tweet, said that the Congress leader's visit gave him immense strength to continue his fight against the growing hate culture in the country.

आप अचानक आ गये, मेरा हौसला बढ़ा गये!

नफ़रत हारेगी, मुहब्बत जीतेगी!!!



Your surprise visit gave me immense strength to continue my fight against growing hate culture in the country!

Thank you Rahul ji!🙏🙏🙏 https://t.co/2UeonxBGoT — Kunwar Danish Ali (@KDanishAli) September 22, 2023

Ramesh Bidhuri's offensive remarks against Ali have triggered anger among the Opposition parties, with their demand for strict action against Bidhuri.

Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao called Bidhuri's comment shameful. "What’s even more shocking and shameful is the Speaker allowing this nonsense in Lok Sabha! If this can happen in Parliament, I shudder to imagine what the situation in BJP-governed states is," he said.

SP MP Ram Gopal Yadav said, "The indecent, and filthy language, in which BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri abused Amroha MP Kunwar Danish Ali in the House has tarnished the image of Lok Sabha. Samajwadi Party demands the dismissal of the BJP MP as well as registration of a criminal case against him."

Meanwhile, AIi has given an ultimatum of leaving the Parliament if Speaker Om Birla will not conduct an enquiry into the matter. He told the media that the BJP's South Delhi MP had insulted the whole country with his remark targeting a particular community.

"When this is the condition of an elected member like me then what will be the condition of a common man? I hope I will get justice, The Speaker will conduct an enquiry or else with a heavy heart, I'm also thinking of leaving this Parliament because this can't be tolerated. Is this why we are elected, is this why our ancestors sacrificed their lives for freedom... they (BJP) just did not insult me and my followers but they insulted the whole nation... now let's see if BJP is taking any action against Ramesh Bidhuri or if he will be promoted and included in the central cabinet of ministers...maybe it has become a competition among BJP leaders to make such statements not just outside but even inside the Parliament," Ali said.