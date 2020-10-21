Rahul Gandhi Meets Family Of PFI-linked Journalist Arrested In Alleged Hathras Conspiracy

Former Congress President and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday met the family of arrested journalist Siddique Kappan who has been linked with the PFI, at a rest house in Kalapetta in Kerala. The family requested the Congress leader to ensure the early release of the journalist who was arrested at the toll plaza in Uttar Pradesh on his way to Hathras on October 6.

According to sources, Rahul Gandhi assured the family that he will try to do what is possible at the earliest to provide justice to the journalist. On Monday, Gandhi began his three-day visit to his constituency in Wayanad in north Kerala.

The Uttar Pradesh police said it had arrested Kappan and others for having links with the PFI. The PFI had been accused of funding protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act across the country earlier this year and the UP police had sought a ban on the outfit.

Mathura court extends judicial custody

A Mathura court on Tuesday had extended the judicial custody of a Siddique Kappan and three others who were arrested on their way to a village in Hathras to meet the family of an alleged gang-rape victim. Arrested earlier this month by police under section 151 of the CrPC on the suspicion of their intention to commit some cognisable offence, the four were later booked on charges of sedition and various terror acts and were remanded to 14-day judicial custody on October 7.

Mathura Chief Judicial Magistrate Anju Rajput extended the judicial custody of Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan and three others after they were produced before her court through video conferencing on the completion of the earlier period of their judicial custody. The court extended the judicial custody of journalist Kappan and his accomplices Atiqur Rahman, Alam and Masood, saying that the police was yet to complete the probe into the sedition and terror case against them, said APO Brajmohan Singh. He said the magistrate extended their remand till November 2.

The police had initially arrested the four under section 151 of the CrPC on the suspicion that they may commit some cognizable offence. But police later booked them on charges of sedition under section 124A of the Indian Penal Code and various other offences, including that of raising funds for terrorism, under section 17 and 14 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, besides various other penal offences under the Information Technology Act.

Hathras has been in the news following the death of a 19-year-old Dalit woman who was allegedly gang-raped on September 14 in a village in the district. And her cremation at night, allegedly without the parents'' consent, has triggered widespread outrage.

(With agency inputs)