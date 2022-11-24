'Rahul Gandhi Might've Already Invited Richa Chadha For His Yatra': BJP Targets Congress

As Bollywood actress Richa Chadha continues to face the wrath over her taunts on the Indian Army, the BJP has also joined to school her on subjects that should be respected in India. BJP's National spokesperson Sambit Patra, during a press conference, said that the Indian Army must be backed by all Indians but there are members of the 'tukde-tukde' gang who are trying to defame them and the country.

"I am shocked. There are some subjects in India that no one should have doubts about. Standing with your army, motivating your army, believing in your army, feeling proud of them, feeling proud of India, why being frustrated over this, why feel ashamed over this?" Patra said. "But it is shocking that there are few tukde-tukde gang members who repeatedly speak against India and target the Indian Army. And if these members have a Sardar then it is the Congress party," he added.

The outrage is against the actress who taunted the Indian Army with a now-deleted tweet that read, "Galwan says hi", in response to Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi who said that the forces are ever ready to re-occupy the PoK. The Galwan incident dates back to June 2020 when several Indian soldiers lost their lives in a clash with the provocative Chinese army.

"This is the same Congress party when Narendra Modi Ji carried out the surgical strike, and taught Pakistan a lesson in its own territory, then Rahul Gandhi and his party were seeking proof," Patra carried on. "The way a Gujarati taught Pakistan a lesson, the Congress party posed questions instead of feeling proud," he added. The spokesperson even said that Rahul Gandhi might have already dialled the actress requesting her to join the cross-country Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Richa Chadha jumps into damage control

Witnessing the unforgiving backlash against her, Richa Chadha deleted her controversial tweet and issued an apology claiming that her intentions were not to hurt the Army as her maternal grandfather was also a soldier.

"Even though it can never be my intention in the least, if the 3 words which are being dragged into a controversy have offended or hurt anyone, I apologise and also say that it would sadden me if even unintentionally my words have triggered this feeling in my brothers in the Fauj of which my own Nanaji has been an illustrious part," her apologetic tweet read. "A whole family is affected when their son is martyred or even injured while saving the Nation which is made up of people like us and I personally know how it feels," she added.

Meanwhile, a complaint has been filed against the actress by Supreme Court advocate Vineet Jindal under sections 126 and 505 of the IPC demanding "strict legal action and arrest".