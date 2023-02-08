Rahul Gandhi 'misled' Lok Sabha: Ravi Shankar Prasad

BJP member Ravi Shankar Prasad on Wednesday accused the Gandhi family of being involved in corruption, saying those out on bail were hurling "baseless" accusations against the Government.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha on the Motion of Thanks on the President's address, Prasad said Rahul Gandhi's remarks on Tuesday were "baseless, shameful and full of lies, and came from a feeling of dejection".

On Tuesday, Gandhi had attacked the Government over the Hindenburg report, claiming that the meteoric rise in Gautam Adani's fortunes happened after the BJP came to power in 2014 as he rose in the global rich list from the 609th to the second spot eventually.

"Those out on bail and are currently facing trial (in National Herald case) are levelling baseless allegations," Prasad said countering Gandhi.

Gandhi has not been able to accept the fact that people had twice elected Narendra Modi as the prime minister and will again do so in 2024, he said.

He said the Adani group has also invested in states of Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Kerala, which are ruled by non-BJP parties.

Prasad also countered the allegations made by Gandhi regarding Adani's assets in foreign countries, saying that even during the UPA rule, the group had made overseas investments.

"Rahul Gandhi has a problem with the growth of Indian businesses. Things have changed under the Modi Government. Now businesses are growing honestly, and commissions and dealings have stopped. Hence the Congress party has a problem," Prasad said.

The BJP leader from Bihar said the Congress rule was marred by corruption in 2G spectrum allocation, Commonwealth Games, besides coal and Adarsh Housing scams. They also want weapons for defence forces to come from abroad.

"The family which is deep in corruption is levelling allegations against Modi Government, which is focussing on development," Prasad said, accusing Gandhi of misleading the House.

Certain remarks made by Gandhi in the House on Tuesday were expunged from the records.

