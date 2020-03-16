Rahul Gandhi Misquotes Himself: Asks For '50 Top Defaulters', Then Claims Asking 'top 500'

Targetting the Indian government over the failure of banks, Congress Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi on Monday, demanded the Centre to reveal the 50 biggest wilful defaulters in India, in the Lok Sabha. He said that the main reason for the failure of such major banks was because these 50 names had stolen all the money. After Union Minister Anurag Thakur responded to him staing that the list of wilful defaulters was available on the public domain, during Question Hour, Gandhi reiterated that his question had not to be answered by quoting PM Modi's 'promise to bring bank all defaulters'.

Rahul Gandhi's defaulters question photographed; fiery debate with MoS Anurag Thakur in LS

Rahul Gandhi: 'Who are the 50 biggest defaulters?'

"The Indian economy is going through a very bad period. Our banking system is practically not working anymore and I suspect more banks will fail as a result of the current global situation. The central cause of the failure of these banks and unemployment is the stealing of money from our banks by a large number of groups. I had asked the question - Who were top 50 wilful defaulters in India?" he said.

"I did not receive an answer. PM Modi tells he will bring bank all those who have stolen from the Indian banks. Hence I asked the question 'What are their names?'," he added.

Misquotes himself; asks 'Who are the top 500 defaulters?'

26 minutes later, outside the parliament, Gandhi addressed the media and misquoted himself. Instead of asking for the list of 50 defaulters, Gandhi claimed that he had asked for the 'top 500 defaulters'. Claiming to be hurt that the Speaker had not allowed him to answer a follow-up question, he asked 'Why was the Centre scared to release the top defaulters?'

"Its a parliamentary procedure to ask questions. This is the right of every parliamentarian. When you ask a question, the minister responds and then you are allowed to ask a second or a third question. I asked 'What are the 500 largest defaulters in India?'. The Minister did not answer the question and I was quite hurt as it is the duty of the speaker to protect my right to question," he said.

He added, "It is completely unfair and I was not allowed to ask another question. The question arises 'Why is the government so scared in naming those 500 wilful defaulters?'. No, the Indian economy is not moving forward and these 500 people have stolen money from the Indian banks. I have been warning this country that the current scenario of banks coupled with Coronavirus will result in disaster."

Yes Bank crisis

This question of Gandhi comes amidst the Yes Bank crisis. India's fourth-largest private lender which has been facing a crisis as it accumulated many bad loans in 2018 by lending to corporate defaulters such as DHFL, Jet Airways and Cafe Coffee day, was put on a moratorium by RBI for a period of 30 days, capping its withdrawals at Rs 50,000. While, the RBI has also announced ‘Yes Bank Ltd. Reconstruction Scheme, 2020’ altering the authorized capital to Rs 5000 crores and 2400 equity shares standing at Rs 10 each, its founder Rana Kapoor is being probed by ED and CBI for the loans offered by him to DHFL which has been booked for siphoning funds close to Rs 13000 crores allegedly through 80 shell companies. Yes Bank reported on Saturday a staggering Rs 18,654-crore loss for the December quarter as its gross non-performing assets shot-up to Rs 40,709 crore.

