'Rahul Gandhi Misses Link Between Mind & Tongue': BJP Slams 'outsiders In Parl' Claim

'Rahul Gandhi misses the link between his brain and tongue when he speaks,' said BJP leader and Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, while refuting the Congress party's claims that outsiders were brought inside the House to attack Parliamentarians during Wednesday's scuffle.

"Rahul Gandhi misses the link between his brain and tongue many times, and he speaks whatever he wants. He claims that people were brought into the House from outside. Even the Secretary has clarified there was no intrusion. Their allegations are outright false," Joshi told Republic TV on Thursday.

Reacting to the footage of MPs clearly manhandling female marshals and dragging them outside during the Rajya Sabha ruckus, Joshi said the CCTV proves how low the Opposition parties can stoop. "Entering the well of the House and raising slogans is still acceptable to some extend, but engaging in violence, throwing files at the chair, and strangling women Marshals is unacceptable," the BJP leader said.

Earlier in the day, Republic TV accessed videos of the ruckus in Rajya Sabha that challenged the opposition's charge that women MPs were attacked by marshals in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. In the CCTV footage, the marshals, dressed in blue were seen keeping the parliamentarians at bay while some of them tried to push their way through towards the Chair.

Some of the MPs were raising slogans, throwing papers, and manhandling the marshals. The Government on Thursday formed a committee to probe the mishandling of a woman marshal in the Parliament.

'Woman marshal strangled by senior MP'

Expressing shock over the alleged mishandling of a young woman marshal in the Rajya Sabha, Union Minister Piyush Goyal praised the courage and commitment of the security officials who did not lose their calm despite being "strangled and provocated" by some Parliament members.

"We saw it with our own eyes. The way women marshals were being manhandled by senior MPs of the Rajya Sabha is utterly shameful. A young female marshal being pulled was a painful sight to watch. The country should be proud that we have such service workers who readily tolerate the worst behaviour of the MPs," said Goyal.

He also denied claims that outsiders were brought in the House during the Rajya Sabha ruckus, stating that only 18 males and 12 women, belonging to the Parliament security service were present in the House.

Speaking of Congress MP Pratap Singh Bajwa's behaviour, Goyal said it is a black day for the Parliament that even after humiliating the chair of the house, he is proud of his actions. Amid massive commotion in the Upper House on Tuesday, Bajwa climbed on the table and threw a rulebook at the chair as other Opposition members cheered for him.

The Minister said that the government has demanded the formation of a high-level committee to probe the misconduct of the Parliament members that crossed all limits yesterday.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur also demanded strict against those who 'tarnished the Indian democracy and the dignity of the House,' so that the message goes to all members that the Parliament is meant for discussion, 'not to rip each other off.'

