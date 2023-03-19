'Rahul Gandhi Must Cooperate': BJP After Congress Tries To Politicise Delhi Police's Visit

Hours after the Delhi Police reached the residence of Rahul Gandhi to seek details regarding the alleged victims of sexual harassment in Srinagar, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday responded by saying that the Congress leader should cooperate with the police officials and help them with the investigation. Slamming the Congress party for politicising the issue, the saffron party requested the Wayanad MP to act responsibly and provide the required details to the Delhi police.

Asking the Congress leader to cooperate with the police, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “If Rahul Gandhi won’t tell the names of the victims, then how will they get justice? It is his responsibility to inform the police about the women. Hasn’t he studied the fundamental duties of Indian citizens prescribed in the Constitution?”

Further slamming Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for his attack on BJP, the Assam Chief Minister said, “Gehlot ji is an old leader and has years of experience. He knows the procedure, maybe Rahul Gandhi called him to condemn the police action, and therefore he is going it.”

Adding to Sarma’s opinion, BJP leader and Supreme Court Advocate, “As per Rahul Gandhi’s statement, there were a few women in Srinagar who informed him about the sexual harassment they face. Now as per his statement, the police is asking him to furnish more details in order to proceed with the investigation. This is what we want. We want to bring an end to all the wrongdoings in society, but Congress is politicising the issue.”

Responding to Rahul Gandhi’s remarks, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said, “A woman is raped and if Rahul Gandhi said this in front of the nation as an MP, then police have the right to know about it. Today, police went to his home to deliver a notice and requested him to tell them about those women. Now, Congress says democracy is in danger.”

Congress condemns Delhi police’s action

Attacking the BJP-led central government, Congress leader and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that the police could not have come to the residence of a senior national leader without the directions of Union Minister Amit Shah. Hitting out at the Centre, the Rajasthan CM said, "Without Amit Shah's order, it is not possible that police could show such audacity to enter the house of a national leader without any reason. Rahul Gandhi said that he has received the notice and he will reply to it but still, the police went to his house."

While Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge accused the BJP of trying to save businessman Gautam Adani by sending the police to Rahul Gandhi’s residence. “To divert from the Adani issue, they (BJP) are asking all these questions by sending the police. Rahul Gandhi and Congress will not get scared. No matter how much they try to save Adani, we will continue to question them,” he said.