'Rahul Gandhi Must Join Political Playschool Or RSS School To Understand India': Naqvi

Union Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Wednesday remarked that Rahul Gandhi must 'get himself admitted in a political playschool.' Naqvi was reacting to the statement made by Rahul Gandhi where he had said that 'Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) is trying to capture the independent institutions of India' and drew an equivalence with radicalisation at madrassas in Pakistan. Gandhi had attempted to distinguish the Emergency declared by Indira Gandhi from the current scenario and stated 'What is happening in India currently was fundamentally different from the Emergency. Congress party unlike the RSS never tried to capture India's constitutional framework.' In the same breath he also declared that the imposition of Emergency had been a mistake.

'They're maligning Congress' image as a party': Naqvi

Union minister Naqvi took a jibe at the Wayanad MP and remarked "Rahul Gandhi must join a political playschool or a 'shivir' (referring to RSS-run schools) to understand what is going on in India. I however cannot say anything about his mother Sonia Gandhi, but the kind of hatred (Rahul) Gandhi and the entire Congress party has been spilling for PM Modi, the government, and RSS, they are only maligning the image of their own party," Naqvi added.

Rahul Gandhi meanwhile further attacked the BJP and RSS on their ethics and stated "Indian institutions are being filled with their people. Even if Congress defeats BJP in the polls, we are not getting rid of their people in the institutional structure."

He went on to say that premier bodies like 'the judiciary, the Election Commission and the bureaucracy — all are filled with people who carry specific ideology and belong to a certain institution.' When asked about the lack of democracy in Congress, he reverted by saying that such questions are never posed to the BJP, BSP, or SP. He reasoned that it is because Congress is an ideological party and that our ideology is the one of the Constitution. We have to be democratic in our approach.'

Meanwhile, the Congress high command is yet to make a statement on the ongoing rift between the party members that resulted in protest in Jammu on Tuesday against Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma and other dissenters. Party workers have demanded that the G23 leaders who they called 'dissenters' must be expelled from Congress, for praising PM Modi over the abrogation of Article 370 and rallying against the current dispensation.

