'Rahul Gandhi No Longer Believes In Secularism': NCP Slams 'bring Back Hindu Rule' Remark

A day after Rahul Gandhi gave a clarion call to bring back the 'rule of Hindus', former NCP MP Majeed Memon on Monday hit out at the former Congress president.

Taking to Twitter, he contended that Gandhi no longer believes in secularism. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV on this controversy, he justified the criticism and affirmed that people belonging to all faiths in India have equal rights as per the Constitution. Moreover, he dismissed the conception of 'Hindu rule', asserting that India is a secular state.

NCP leader Majeed Memon told Republic TV, "What he is supposed to have been saying is that he wanted to criticise Hindutva. In that context, in his overzealousness, he said that I don't want Hindutva Raj, I want Hindu Raj. He forget that being the follower of Jawaharlal, Mahatma Gandhi, Babasaheb Ambedkar and all those tall leaders who believed in secularism and India's characteristic as a secular state."

"And there cannot be the Raj of a religion. And therefore in that context, his promise that he would have a Hindu Raj would face criticism from the people of this country. We believe that whichever government comes to power, people of all faith in India will have respect and will have all the constitutional rights as guaranteed by our democracy," he added.

Does Rahul Gandhi promise a Hindu Raj ? What does he mean thereby ? He no more believes in secularism and equal rights to people of all faiths in future India. — Majeed Memon (@advmajeedmemon) December 13, 2021

Addressing the Congress party's massive rally against inflation in Jaipur on December 12, Rahul Gandhi opined, "Since 2014, it is their (BJP) rule. It is the rule of Hindutvawadis and not Hindus. Isn't true? And we have to once again throw out these Hindutvawadis and bring back the rule of Hindus once again. Who is a Hindu? Who embraces everyone. Who is a Hindu? Who doesn't fear anyone. Hindu is the one who respects all religions."

Congress leaders spark row over comments on Hindutva

Recently, another controversy over Hindutva was ignited by an excerpt in the 'The Saffron Sky' chapter of Khurshid's book 'Sunrise over Ayodhya' which read, "Whatever rationalization might have been offered, the Ayodhya saga was throughout about one faith trumping the methods of another. But the former faith itself was experiencing a contest of interpretation. Sanatan dharma and classical Hinduism known to sages and saints was being pushed aside by a robust version of Hindutva, by all standards a political version similar to the jihadist Islam of groups like ISIS and Boko Haram of recent years."

At present, Khurshid is the chairman of Congress' Central Manifesto Committee for the Uttar Pradesh polls. Without directly wading into this row, Rahul Gandhi made a distinction between Hinduism and Hindutva during his address to Congress Social Media department workers on November 12.

The former Congress president said, "What is the difference between Hinduism and Hindutva, can they be the same thing? If they're the same thing, why don't they have the same name? They're obviously different things. Is Hinduism about beating a Sikh or a Muslim? Hindutva of course is".