Rahul Gandhi Not A Bright Kid, Says BJP After Congress Leader Goes On Rant At Cambridge

BJP leader Sambit Patra on Saturday launched a stinging attack on Congress MP Rahul Gandhi accusing him of speaking against India on foreign soil. While addressing a press conference, Patra said, “Just because Rahul Gandhi is not a bright kid, that does not mean India is not a bright spot.” It comes days after Rahul Gandhi went on a tirade against the Indian government to bring down India’s position on the global stage through his speech at Cambridge University.

The BJP leader went on to renew his attack on the Congress leader and said, “Just because Rahul Gandhi is not a bright kid of his dynastic party, that does not imply that India is not a Bright Spot. The conclusion is, that India is a bright spot, but Rahul Gandhi has failed to be a bright kid of his dynastic party.”

BJP National Spokesperson Sambit Patra further said that when the entire world is appreciating India and using good words to describe the country, the main opposition leader Rahul Gandhi is claiming on foreign soil that the country has been destroyed and democracy is under attack.

He said, “In a prominent university, Gandhi is telling people negative things about our country. Even Pakistan no longer dares to speak such things about India on a global forum. Gandhi is presenting his own country as a place where democracy is no longer existing and the judiciary has been compromised,” he said.

Rahul Gandhi goes on a rant again

The stinging attack by the BJP comes after the former Congress chief and Wayanad MP delivered his speech at Cambridge Judge Business School, on the theme of 'Learning to Listen in the 21st Century'. A video of his address is now making the rounds on social media platforms.

In his speech, the 52-year-old Congress leader tabled several issues that he felt is right to present on foreign soil. Raking up the Pegasus issue, he mentioned, "A large number of political leaders in India had Pegasus on their phones." He also claimed that intelligence officials asked him to be extra careful while speaking on the phone as his calls were being recorded.

The Congress leader also attempted to insult the Pulwama martyrs by refusing to call it a terror attack, which took the lives of 40 CRPF personnel. While delivering his speech at Cambridge, he called the terrorist a 'car bomber' implying that it was a car blast and not a terror attack. The Congress MP didn’t stop at this and went on to take a dig at India’s democratic structure.

He said, “Everybody knows and it's been in the news a lot that Indian democracy is under pressure and attack. I am an Opposition leader in India, we are navigating that (Opposition) space. The institutional framework which is required for a democracy -- Parliament, free press, the judiciary, just the idea of mobilisation, moving around -- all are getting constrained.”

Senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi also slammed the Congress leader on Saturday over his remarks at Cambridge University. He said those who are defeated in the country are portraying the "danger to dynasty" as a threat to democracy to sabotage the strong democratic ​​and constitutional values of the nation.

He came down strong on Rahul Gandhi and mentioned, “People who consider the family system a democracy make such statements. Today there is no 'parikrama of the family' in the country but hard work is ruling. Those who used to consider the family system as synonymous with democracy, are troubled by the current environment.”

