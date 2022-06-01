Rahul Gandhi Not In India, To Skip ED Summon In National Herald Case On June 2

Ex-Congress chief Rahul Gandhi is not in India and will skip the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summons tomorrow, sources have revealed. As per sources, the Gandhi scion has asked the ED to defer the date to after June 5 as he is currently not in the country.

The ED has issued summons to Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in a money laundering case linked to the National Herald newspaper. While Rahul Gandhi has been asked to depose before the central agency at its headquarters in Delhi on June 2, Sonia Gandhi has been asked to appear on June 8.

The case pertains to the alleged financial irregularities in the Congress-promoted Young Indian Ltd that owns National Herald, was registered recently. The National Herald newspaper is published by Associated Journals Limited and owned by Young Indian.

ED summons Gandhis in National Herald money laundering case

Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi have been accused of conspiring to cheat and misappropriate the funds of the company. According to Dr. Subramanian Swamy, who filed a private criminal complaint, Young Indian Pvt. Limited paid only Rs.50 lakh to obtain the right to recover Rs 90.25 crore that Associated Journals Limited owed to Congress. Previously, Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Pawan Bansal were also questioned in the case.

After the ED summoned the Gandhis, senior Congress leaders came in strong support of the leaders alleging 'political vendetta' to deflect the attention of citizens from issues like inflation.

"The fake issue of AJL is an attempt by BJP's propaganda machinery to deviate, diverge and digress the attention of the citizens from the multifarious vital issues of inflation, falling GDP, social unrest, and social divisiveness in this country," said senior leader said Abhishek Manu Singhvi.

Congress leader Rashid Alvi even likened the action of ED's summons to the Gandhis to Pakistan's political scene. "The ruling party is playing with the democracy of this country. This has happened in Pakistan, where every ruler has put his predecessor behind the bars. This is very unfortunate, I strongly condemn the action. Sonia and Rahul Gandhi are very respectable leaders of the country and you have come down to this level. It is very unfortunate," he said.