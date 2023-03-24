Rahul Gandhi Now A Former Lok Sabha MP; What Are The Rules For Disqualification

Quick links:
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification following the conviction by a Surat court on March 23 in the defamation case of 2019 has come as a shock to the grand old party. A Member of Parliament as well as state Assembly or Council stands automatically disqualified is he or she is convicted by a court and handed a jail term of two years or more.
#BREAKING | It's a huge setback for Rahul Gandhi and his party. Now he needs to recognise the major mistakes he made and not even apologised for that: Shazia Ilmi, BJP Spokesperson.#RahulGandhi #Parliament #Congress #RahulGandhiDefamationCase pic.twitter.com/mBx9TAeqn0— Republic (@republic) March 24, 2023
Disqualification is a parliamentary procedure established by the Constitution of India, through which a member of the Lok Sabha or Rajya Sabha vacate their office if found guilty of any of the provisions mentioned in the law or fail to abide by the laws.
The provision for disqualification is given in Article 102 of the Constitution. It specifies that a person shall be disqualified for contesting elections and being a Member of Parliament under certain conditions.
A legislator who is convicted of any crime and given a sentence of at least two years is subject to disqualification under Section 8(3) of the Representation of the People (RP) Act, 1951, which governs the removal of a lawmaker from office.
Disqualification under the Tenth Schedule is to be decided by the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha and Speaker of the Lok Sabha, as the case may be, and it is subjected to judicial review.
However, the disqualification would not become official until the Lok Sabha Secretariat published a notification announcing that the disqualified legislator’s seat had fallen vacant, and then the Election Commission (EC) would announce new elections for the position.
