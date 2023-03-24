Rahul Gandhi Now A Former Lok Sabha MP; What Are The Rules For Disqualification

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification following the conviction by a Surat court on March 23 in the defamation case of 2019 has come as a shock to the grand old party. A Member of Parliament as well as state Assembly or Council stands automatically disqualified is he or she is convicted by a court and handed a jail term of two years or more.

What is disqualification?

Disqualification is a parliamentary procedure established by the Constitution of India, through which a member of the Lok Sabha or Rajya Sabha vacate their office if found guilty of any of the provisions mentioned in the law or fail to abide by the laws.

The provision for disqualification is given in Article 102 of the Constitution. It specifies that a person shall be disqualified for contesting elections and being a Member of Parliament under certain conditions.

A legislator who is convicted of any crime and given a sentence of at least two years is subject to disqualification under Section 8(3) of the Representation of the People (RP) Act, 1951, which governs the removal of a lawmaker from office.

Grounds of Disqualification of a Member of Parliament from either House i.e. Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha

If he holds any office of profit under the Union or state government (except that of a minister or any other office exempted by Parliament).

If he is not a citizen of India or has voluntarily acquired the citizenship of a foreign state or is under any acknowledgement of allegiance to a foreign state

If he is of unsound mind and stands so declared by a court

If he is an undischarged insolvent

A member must not found guilty or corrupt practises in the elections;

Must not have been convicted for any offence resulting in imprisonment for two or more years;

must not have any interest in government, contracts, work, or services;

Must not be punished for socially discriminatory practises

Article 102 also authorises the Parliament to make laws determining conditions of disqualification.

Under the provisions of the 10th Schedule, a member may face disqualification, under the defection law.

If voluntarily gives up the membership of the party on whose ticket he was elected

abstains from voting or votes against any direction given by his political party

joins a political party after being elected as an independent candidate

A nominated member joins any political party after the expiry of six months

Disqualification under the Tenth Schedule is to be decided by the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha and Speaker of the Lok Sabha, as the case may be, and it is subjected to judicial review.

However, the disqualification would not become official until the Lok Sabha Secretariat published a notification announcing that the disqualified legislator’s seat had fallen vacant, and then the Election Commission (EC) would announce new elections for the position.