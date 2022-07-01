Rahul Gandhi On His Wayanad Office Being Vandalised: 'Violence Never Resolves Problems'

Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi expressed his displeasure over his office being vandalised last week. The leader of the grand old party stated that the violence does not resolve problems and that he has no hostility towards the vandals.

Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi said, "It is the office of the people of Wayanad. It's unfortunate what happened. Violence never resolves problems. People who did this acted in an irresponsible way. I don't have any hostility towards them."

The Kerala Congress had alleged that the ruling CPI(M) party's student cadre Students' Federation of India (SFI) stormed the Wayanad MP's office as part of a Sangh Parivar plot with CM Pinarayi Vijayan's knowledge to appease the Narendra Modi administration at the Centre. It is essential to mention here that 19 activists of the SFI have been arrested and remanded so far in connection with the attack on Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's office.

CM Vijayan & Sitaram Yechurry condemn the attack

An anti-Congress protest march organised by the SFI descended into violence last Friday after a number of activists allegedly broke into Rahul Gandhi's office and vandalised it.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan responded by forcefully denouncing the tragedy and promising tough punishment for those responsible. CM Vijayan expressed his thoughts on the event on Twitter and said that everyone in the nation has the freedom of expression and the right to demonstrate in a democratic way, but that it is improper for such demonstrations to turn violent.

The attack on Rahul Gandhi's office was condemned by Sitaram Yechury, the general secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), who also said Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had ordered the state police to take action against those responsible in the case.

Yechury said, “Whatever happened in Wayanad is something which we have said is completely unacceptable. We have condemned it. CM of the state and state Government also condemned it and State Police has already begun taking action against those involved in this irresponsible act. The Chief Minister of Kerala has ordered the police to take action and arrests have also taken place. Such things do not happen in the democratic system.”