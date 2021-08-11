Last Updated:

Rahul Gandhi Opines On Food Grains Wastage, Equates It To Stealing From Poor

Reacting to a media report that India lost Rs 406 crore due to grains wastage, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday criticised the central government

Reacting to the media reports that India lost Rs 406 crore worth of grains due to damage during storage in state-run granaries in the last 3 years, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday took a jibe at the central government. Pointing out towards grains wastage, the Congress leader said that wasting food is equivalent to stealing from the poor. 

Rahul Gandhi slams Centre over grains wastage

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Rahul Gandhi shared a snip of a media report which stated that data cited in a parliamentary standing committee report has revealed that India has lost Rs 406 crore worth of grains procured by the government due to damage during storage. He also used the hashtag "GOIwastes". 

In a report, the Standing Committee on Food, Consumer Affairs and Public Distribution stated that the government should ensure that food grains do not get damaged/spoiled by taking adequate scientific storage measures and fixing responsibilities on officials/officers for accrual of damaged food grains. 

