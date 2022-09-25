Rahul Gandhi Pays Respect To Late Congress Leader Aryadan Mohammed

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday visited Nilambur near here and paid his respects to the late senior leader Aryadan Mohammed at his residence.

Senior party leader and eight-time legislator Mohammed died at a private hospital in Kozhikode on Sunday, his family said. He was 87.

Mohammed, a three-time minister, was undergoing treatment for the past one week.

After concluding the morning session of the Bharat Jodo Yatra at Wadakkanchery, Gandhi took a chopper to Nilambur and paid his respects at the residence of Mohammed.

Gandhi said Mohammed was a pillar of the Congress and his demise was a great loss for the party.

"He was a pillar for the Congress, a grassroots party worker and an excellent politician and even a better human being. It's a huge loss for us and a tragedy for us. For me, he was a guide and an elder brother. It's a personal loss for us," Gandhi told the media.

Mohammed represented Nilambur constituency eight times from 1977 to 2011 and was a minister in the first E K Nayanar ministry. He also became a minister in the A K Antony cabinet and the Oommen Chandy-led government.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan condoled the demise of Muhammed.

"Heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of Sri Aryadan Muhammed, former minister and eight time MLA(Nilambur). Knowledge of society's pulse and service with a progressive and secular approach endeared him to all. May his soul RIP," Governor said in a statement.

The funeral will be held on Monday at 9 am, the family said.

Meanwhile, leaders cutting across political lines condoled the demise of the senior Congress leader.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condoled the senior Congress leader's death and said he was a noted legislator.

"Mohammed had political experience in working with and against the Left party. He was a noted legislator. He always upheld secular values," Vijayan said.

KPCC president K Sudhakaan said Mohammed was a Congress leader who held the spirit of the party close to his heart.

"He worked for the Congress party for seven decades. He had a strong political stand and was a secular leader with great knowledge," Sudhakaran said.

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala condoled the death of Mohammed and said he was a strong leader of the party.

"He has proven himself as an able administrator. For a long time, he played a major role in guiding the Congress party," Chennithala said.

BJP state chief K Surendran condoled the demise of Mohammed and said he was a prominent personality in Kerala politics. He is a well-known orator, legislator and an expert administrator.

Kerala Congress (M) chairman Jose K Mani condoled the demise, and said Mohammed was an experienced leader and a scholar.

Kerala Legislative Assembly Speaker A N Shamseer said as a legislator, Mohammed upheld secular values.

