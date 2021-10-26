Rahul Gandhi Perplexed Over 'quit Alcohol, Wear Khadi' Rules For Congress Membership

Days after Congress issued new policies for those aspiring to assume primary membership of the party, Rahul Gandhi has questioned the relevance of the rules such as wearing khadi and not consuming alcohol. The Congress membership drive will begin on November 1 and continue till March 31 next year before organizational elections.

Speaking in the meeting held by Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Rahul asked, "How many of these rules are followed today? How many people in this room drink alcohol?"

Congress leaders on consuming alcohol and wearing khadi

Responding to Rahul Gandhi's question, only two general secretaries admitted to consuming alcohol, which led to a discussion over the liquor rule. As per the new Congress constitution, a person who wants to become a member of the party should abstain from drinks and be accustomed to wearing Khadi.

Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu who was also present in the meeting argued that most people in this state drink alcohol. “How will the rule for Congress membership be followed in this situation?” he asked, as per ANI.

As many leaders began to express their opinion on the issue, organization general secretary KC Venugopal sought to put an end to the discussion.

After the liquor rule, the Congress leaders discussed the Khadi rule and Rahul Gandhi again questioned how practical it was. He also said that Khadi had special importance at the time of freedom, but at present, it has become expensive.

Following the discussion, one of the leaders suggested tweaking the rules of new membership in the meeting of the Congress Working Committee. However, the proposal to change the rules could not be made in the meeting on Tuesday.

Earlier, Congress president Sonia Gandhi held a meeting of the party general secretaries, in-charges, and state presidents on the issue of membership campaign, the movement against inflation, and assembly elections. In the meeting, the party president gave a message to all the party leaders to fight the RSS-BJP ideology by creating discipline and solidarity.

With inputs from agency