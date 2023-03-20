Rahul Gandhi Playing To An Agenda? Hardeep Puri Takes On Congress Leader Over UK Speech

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his comments in the United Kingdom and demanded an apology for the act. Lashing out at the Gandhi scion for praising China’s Belt and Road initiative Puri reminded him the road network passes through the Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Notably, Rahul Gandhi in a recent week-long London visit made objectionable remarks against the state of democracy in India and also implicitly sought help from the west to help India.

Hardeep Singh Puri seeks apology from Rahul Gandhi

“He (Rahul Gandhi) should apologise categorically, unequivocally. He also said the core of BJP ideology is cowardice. I don't know what he is trying to say. Today India is the 5th largest economy and soon we will be 4th largest economy,” said Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

Rahul Gandhi should speak with a sense of responsibility while speaking on international forums, said Puri, “If any individual goes outside the country he has the freedom to speak but along with that freedom comes what I call the need to have a sense of responsibility. We are the world's oldest democracy but Mr Gandhi goes to UK and says Indian democracy is facing an attack on the basic structure,” he further added on the basic structure of democracy and said, "Number one freedom of speech, Civil liberties, a free press, an independent judiciary, which of these constituent components, which make up Indian democracy is saying that they are under attack?." Puri speaking on the freedom of press said the fourth pillar of democracy i.e the media has a field day criticising the government. This includes the whole gamut of different types of media in the country including the print, broadcast and social media.

Puri reminds Rahul on BRI, ‘It goes through PoK’

He lashed out at the Wayanad MP for his comments on China’s belt and road initiative, “He (Rahul Gandhi) hails China's Belt & Road Initiative as a visionary step. Does he know that China's BRI goes through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir?... His grandmother invoked Article 356 50 times to suspend & dismiss legitimately elected state governments,” said Union Minister Puri.

Puri questioned whether Rahul Gandhi seeked the help of the western nations, "He turned around and says aap kuch kariye ('You do something' indicating towards US, UK and western nations), what is he asking for, he is asking for the democratic processes in the United Kingdom to effect change in the Indian union, is that what he is doing? amounts to almost that," Puri said referring to Rahul Gandhi's statement on 'democracy is under attack in India'.